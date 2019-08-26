Local What’s Happening for Aug. 26

What’s Happening Meetings Let your voice be heard through community and council meetings, workshops and public hearings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Let your voice be heard through community and council meetings, workshops and public hearings.

Monday

“Women Vote NOW: Honoring Suffragists of Color Who Made a Difference:” This event is planned for 6:30 p.m. at Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW, to commemorate the 99th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment. Learn about some of the many inspirational women of color who worked for suffrage, abolition and civil rights. There will be video vignettes and speakers reading poems and written excerpts.

Aberdeen job fair: U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer, in partnership with Washington WorkSource and Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council, is hosting a job fair at WorkSource Grays Harbor, 415 W. Wishkah St. #2d. The event will kick off at 11 a.m. with opening remarks from Cheryl Fambles of Pac-Mountain, followed by remarks from Rep. Kilmer. Then Kilmer will host a roundtable discussion on workforce development featuring the Quinault Indian Nation, Port of Grays Harbor, Grays Harbor College, the state Employment Security Department, and Pacific Mountain Workforce Development. Employers expected to attend the job fair include Ocean Gold Seafood, Quinault Enterprises, Overstock.com, and Summit Pacific Medical Center.

Kilmer to host town hall in Westport: U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer will host a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. at McCausland Hall (next to Westport Maritime Museum), 2201 Westhaven Drive, Westport. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the start time.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tuesday

Sexual Health Education & Issues of Consent Roundtable: Senate Bill 5395 provides for mandatory comprehensive sexual health education in Washington public schools that is medically and scientifically accurate, age-appropriate, and inclusive. It also requires information on consent, sexual harassment, and healthy relationships. Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawaii is hosting a series of roundtable discussions in the community by local experts regarding issues raised by this legislation. This roundtable from 7-8 p.m. at Octapas Cafe, 414 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia, will feature a Thurston County epidemiologist and a community public health nurse who will discuss sexually transmitted infections, and the potential impact of this legislation on public health in Thurston County. Information: Angela.Holton@ppvnh.org.

Wednesday

Map Your Neighborhood Training: When a disaster strikes, your neighbors may be the only people who can help you and your family immediately. The Map Your Neighborhood program helps you connect with neighbors before a disaster occurs. Olympia Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Knouff will offer a 45-minute Map Your Neighborhood seminar starting at 6:30 p.m. at Fire Station 1, 100 Eastside St. NE. He will cover the basics of the program, answer questions and provide a variety of preparedness handouts. Please use on street parking.

Yashiro Japanese Garden Volunteer Work Party: From 9:30 a.m. to noon, staff and volunteers will tackle the horsetail growing throughout the park at 1010 Plum St. SE. Meet at the side entrance to the park. Parking is available at the Lee Creighton Justice Center, 900 Plum St. SE. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes or boots that can get wet and muddy, and bring a reusable water bottle. An adult must accompany youth under the age of 14 and all youth under 18 years of age must have an online waiver signed electronically by a parent/guardian. Please arrive 10-15 minutes early to park and sign in. Information: http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov/ to sign up for work parties.

Wednesday through Sept. 8

Lady Washington in Budd Inlet: The tall ship that is the official ship of Washington state will be moored at the Port Plaza dock, 704 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. It will offer two- and three-hour evening sails and adventure sails, and vessel tours at the dock are offered for a $5 suggested donation. A ticket is required for all passengers, including babies. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Refreshments are not provided, but you are welcome to bring your own (no glass please). Accessibility is addressed on a case-by-case basis, so please talk to us ahead of time to be sure we can accommodate your needs. For hours and schedule, go to https://www.historicalseaport.org/public-tours-sails/sailing-schedule/olympia-washington/. The Hawaiian Chieftain, the Lady Washington’s sister ship, will not make the trip to Olympia this time.

Thursday

Timberland Regional Library Community Check-in in Lacey: Timberland Regional Library officials will be at the Lacey library, 500 College St. SE, from 6-7 p.m. to gather community feedback on their draft 2020-2022 Strategic Plan. More information: Call 360-704-4636 or TRL.org

Friday

Walking tour of Olympia’s waterfront development: The Olympia Downtown Alliance’s August Downtown Academy will be a walking tour from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and it is open to the public. The walk will start at Percival Plaza at the northwest corner of Fourth Avenue and Water Street, and will proceed to Views on 5th, the Laurana, and 500 Columbia.

Friday through Sept. 1

Olympia Harbor Days: The annual maritime festival opens Friday and run through Sunday along the Olympia waterfront. Now in its 46th year, the free community event produced by the Olympia Kiwanis Club is the showcase of the World’s Largest Vintage Tugboat Show and Races. Enjoy tall ships, steamships, and other historic vessels, hundreds of arts & crafts booths, a food galley, harbor boat tours, kids activities including a Lego Harbor Build, live entertainment, sand carving and cultural presentations by the Squaxin Island Tribe. Information: http://www.HarborDays.com or on Facebook at Olympia Harbor Days.

Saturday

Ballroom Dance fundraiser: The public is invited to the Olympia Eagles Grand Ballroom from 8 to 10:30 p.m. for a dance with live music from the Black Satin quintet. Admission is $12 per person and all ages and skill levels are welcome. The Olympia Eagles is at 805 Fourth Ave. E. The event is a fundraiser for new windows in the Olympia Eagles Ballroom.

Tour the Nisqually Tribal Community Garden: From 10 a.m. to noon, you can learn about the Nisqually Tribe’s mission of tribal food sovereignty and commitment to strengthening community, family, and individual health. The produce grown in the garden is distributed to the Tribe’s Elder Center and a weekly garden stand at its community center. Staff will share their knowledge about the traditional uses of native foods and plant medicines and lead a tour of their five acres of herbs, vegetables, berries, and fruit trees. After the tour, the group will join a garden work party. To register and get directions, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nisqually-indian-tribe-community-garden-tour-registration-62544462170

Potluck & Green Grape Tomato Tasting: Slow Food Greater Olympia is hosting this event from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Ark of Taste Garden at Fertile Ground, 311 Ninth Ave. SE, Olympia. The free event is open to all. The tomato is one of the foods the group is growing in preparation for submitting it to the Ark of Taste, Slow Food’s international registry of endangered foods. Bring your own dishes and glassware and a dish to share, as well as lawn chairs if you have them. The event will happen rain or shine.

Saturday & Sunday

Battle Northwest Regional Flag Football Tournament: Flag football teams from all over the Northwest and as far away as Hawaii will clash Saturday and Sunday at the Regional Athletic Complex near Lacey for the right to compete at the Flag Football World Championships next year in Orlando, Fla. Teams do not have to qualify prior to this event and the local community can participate by entering a team. The Battle Northwest Regional Tournament has divisions for all ages and skill levels including men, women, co-ed and youth. Battle Northwest has formats for five- and eight-person teams with both contact and non-contact options. Information: FFWCT.com and the deadline to register is 4 p.m. Aug. 26. Prizes include cash, trophies and medals.

Want to submit a community event for inclusion in What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.