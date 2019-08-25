Local
Missing Yelm man has been treated and released from hospital
A missing Yelm man, who was found Friday afternoon in “pretty rough shape,” has apparently recovered well enough to go home, a hospital spokesman said Sunday.
William Mull, 69, was treated and released from Providence St. Peter Hospital.
The Olympian reported Friday that Mull had been floating down the Nisqually River with his family, and camping along the way, when he walked away from his campsite one night to relieve himself and didn’t return. That was on Aug. 16.
Mull was later reported missing Aug. 20 by his brother. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office then asked for the public’s help, including that Mull had some dementia.
He was found Friday afternoon in “pretty rough shape,” Sgt. Rod Ditrich said at the time.
Sgt. Dave Odegaard added the following details on Sunday, saying that Mull was found about three-quarters of a mile from his campsite in “chest-high swamp.” He also was extremely dehydrated.
