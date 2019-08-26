Woman injured after she loses control of motorcycle near Montesano

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 24-year-old woman was hurt after she lost control of her motorcycle near Montesano Monday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Hoquiam woman was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen.

About 11:10 p.m., the woman was headed west on U.S. 12, near Montesano, when troopers say she lost control of the motorcycle and struck a cable barrier.

One lane of westbound U.S. 12 was closed for more than one hour.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW