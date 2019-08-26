Local

Woman injured after she loses control of motorcycle near Montesano

A 24-year-old woman was hurt after she lost control of her motorcycle near Montesano Monday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Hoquiam woman was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen.

About 11:10 p.m., the woman was headed west on U.S. 12, near Montesano, when troopers say she lost control of the motorcycle and struck a cable barrier.

One lane of westbound U.S. 12 was closed for more than one hour.

