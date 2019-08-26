Fish and Wildlife will try to ‘attract’ cougar after reports of sightings in Olympia

What do to if you meet a mountain lion ​​Mountain lions are generally calm, quiet, and elusive. People rarely get more than a brief glimpse of a mountain lion in the wild. Lion attacks on people are rare, with fewer than a dozen fatalities in North America in more than 100 years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ​​Mountain lions are generally calm, quiet, and elusive. People rarely get more than a brief glimpse of a mountain lion in the wild. Lion attacks on people are rare, with fewer than a dozen fatalities in North America in more than 100 years.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is trying to attract a cougar after one was reportedly seen in the area of Watershed Park last week, an official confirmed Monday.

Over the past few days, Fish and Wildlife has received four calls about a possible cougar in the area, said Becky Bennett, a spokeswoman for Fish and Wildlife police.

Two of those calls came from residents who claimed to have seen the cougar, while the other calls came from people wanting more information about cougars after seeing social media posts and comments about a possible cougar sighting.

Thurston County 911 also received a call the night of Aug. 20 about a cougar reportedly seen in the area of Galloway Street and O’Farrell Avenue in Olympia.

Although Fish and Wildlife has not confirmed any sightings, they have set up “an attractant” in a wooded area near Watershed Park to determine if a cougar is in the area.

The attractant, which was set up Friday, is a combination of fish oil and cow’s blood, Bennett said. It’s an odor that cougars can’t resist, she said.

They also have set up a trail camera that will be triggered by motion, she said.

Anyone who sees a cougar is asked to call Fish and Wildlife dispatch at 360-902-2936.

More information about living with cougars can be found on the Fish and Wildlife website.