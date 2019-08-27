Local

Have you seen this woman? Lacey police need your help

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a woman suspected of fraud.

Between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. July 17, a purse was stolen from a vehicle parked outside a Sherwin Williams paint store in Lacey.

The purse contained personal information and credit cards. Those credit cards were then used to make several purchases at stores between Lacey and Kent, according to police.

A week later, money was withdrawn from the victim’s bank account in Spanaway.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

