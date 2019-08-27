5,700 customers without power in west Olympia, PSE says

Three things to know for a power outage Winter storms can cause a power outage at anytime. Be prepared and safe with these three following tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Winter storms can cause a power outage at anytime. Be prepared and safe with these three following tips.

Nearly 5,700 customers on Olympia’s west side lost power about 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to Puget Sound Energy.

The outage area stretched from Division Street Northwest to Kaiser Road Northwest and from U.S. Highway 101 north to 28th Avenue Northwest. That includes Capital Mall.

Restoration time was estimated to be 9 p.m. The cause is under investigation.

