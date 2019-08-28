Local

Helicopter scooping water out of Long Lake and dropping it on nearby fire

Kyro & Marvin roads fire

Lacey Fire Department crews fighting a fire in grass/heavy brush in the area of Kyro & Marvin roads. By
The state Department of Natural Resources and Lacey Fire District 3 are fighting a grass and brush fire southeast of Long Lake in Thurston County.

Crews were dispatched about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Lacey fire Battalion Chief Tim Hulse said.

The fire is at the end of Kyro Road Southeast, which is off Marvin Road Southeast, he said.

A DNR helicopter is scooping water out of Long Lake and dropping it on the blaze. That is expected to continue for another hour.

Crews also are dealing with several burning debris piles, which Hulse described as a combination of lumber and tree scraps. DNR plans to bring in a bulldozer to help extinguish those piles, he said.

The cause of the fire is still to be determined.

