Have you seen these two? Tumwater police looking for man and woman suspected of theft

Tumwater police say they are looking for a man and woman suspected of theft.

After two wallets were stolen from customers at the restaurant Meconi’s on Monday, credit cards were used to make purchases at Home Depot and Walmart, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tumwater police at 360-754-4200 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

