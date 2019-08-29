Local
Overnight diesel spill delayed traffic on southbound I-5 in Olympia
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
An overnight diesel spill delayed traffic on southbound I-5 in Olympia, according to the Washington State Patrol and the Olympia Fire Department.
Just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, the State Patrol was dispatched to a disabled tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes near Exit 103, Trooper Johnna Batiste said.
The semi-trailer had struck a barrier on the right side of the freeway and damaged a fuel tank, which then leaked 20-30 gallons of diesel.
At one point, all lanes of southbound I-5 were closed because of the leak, said Olympia Assistant Fire Chief Mike Buchanan. Fire crews used absorbent material to blot up the spill, he said.
All lanes of southbound I-5 were temporarily closed, but the right lane was closed until 2:45 a.m. Thursday, Trooper Batiste said.
The truck driver was cited for the collision, she said.
Comments