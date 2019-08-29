Fire near Long Lake burns nearly 2 acres of brush

Kyro & Marvin roads fire Lacey Fire Department crews fighting a fire in grass/heavy brush in the area of Kyro & Marvin roads. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lacey Fire Department crews fighting a fire in grass/heavy brush in the area of Kyro & Marvin roads.

A fire near Long Lake in Thurston County that required multiple water drops from a helicopter on Wednesday ultimately scorched nearly 2 acres of brush, according to officials with the state Department of Natural Resources and Lacey Fire District 3.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, said Charley Burns, a unit wildfire manager for DNR.

About 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews were dispatched to the end of Kyro Road Southeast, which is off Marvin Road Southeast.

Lacey Battalion Chief Ryan Fox described it as an area of medium to heavy brush with timber on the south side of Long Lake.

A DNR helicopter scooped up water from the lake and dropped it on the burn site for about two hours, Burns said.

Lacey fire crews were on scene until 9:30 p.m. Wednesday; DNR crews remained on scene overnight.

Some burn piles were allowed to burn down overnight, then DNR brought in a mini-excavator to break up those piles, Burns said.

The burn site is now in “patrol status,” which means DNR crews are no longer on scene, but they are checking the site multiple times per day.