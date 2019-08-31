Local What’s Happening for Aug. 31

What’s Happening in the South Sound Take a look at the plethora of events and activities for families and kids around the South Sound. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a look at the plethora of events and activities for families and kids around the South Sound.

Through Sept. 8

Lady Washington in Budd Inlet: The tall ship that is the official ship of Washington state will be moored at the Port Plaza dock, 704 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. It will offer two- and three-hour evening sails and adventure sails, and vessel tours at the dock are offered for a $5 suggested donation. A ticket is required for all passengers, including babies. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Refreshments are not provided, but you are welcome to bring your own (no glass please). Accessibility is addressed on a case-by-case basis, so please talk to us ahead of time to be sure we can accommodate your needs. For hours and schedule, go to https://www.historicalseaport.org/public-tours-sails/sailing-schedule/olympia-washington/. The Hawaiian Chieftain, the Lady Washington’s sister ship, will not make the trip to Olympia this time.

Saturday

Ballroom Dance fundraiser: The public is invited to the Olympia Eagles Grand Ballroom from 8 to 10:30 p.m. for a dance with live music from the Black Satin quintet. Admission is $12 per person and all ages and skill levels are welcome. The Olympia Eagles is at 805 Fourth Ave. E. The event is a fundraiser for new windows in the Olympia Eagles Ballroom.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tour the Nisqually Tribal Community Garden: From 10 a.m. to noon, you can learn about the Nisqually Tribe’s mission of tribal food sovereignty and commitment to strengthening community, family, and individual health. The produce grown in the garden is distributed to the Tribe’s Elder Center and a weekly garden stand at its community center. Staff will share their knowledge about the traditional uses of native foods and plant medicines and lead a tour of their five acres of herbs, vegetables, berries, and fruit trees. After the tour, the group will join a garden work party. To register and get directions, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nisqually-indian-tribe-community-garden-tour-registration-62544462170

Potluck & Green Grape Tomato Tasting: Slow Food Greater Olympia is hosting this event from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Ark of Taste Garden at Fertile Ground, 311 Ninth Ave. SE, Olympia. The free event is open to all. The tomato is one of the foods the group is growing in preparation for submitting it to the Ark of Taste, Slow Food’s international registry of endangered foods. Bring your own dishes and glassware and a dish to share, as well as lawn chairs if you have them. The event will happen rain or shine.

Saturday and Sunday

Olympia Harbor Days: The annual maritime festival opens Friday and run through Sunday along the Olympia waterfront. Now in its 46th year, the free community event produced by the Olympia Kiwanis Club is the showcase of the World’s Largest Vintage Tugboat Show and Races. Enjoy tall ships, steamships, and other historic vessels, hundreds of arts & crafts booths, a food galley, harbor boat tours, kids activities including a Lego Harbor Build, live entertainment, sand carving and cultural presentations by the Squaxin Island Tribe. Information: http://www.HarborDays.com or on Facebook at Olympia Harbor Days.

Battle Northwest Regional Flag Football Tournament: Flag football teams from all over the Northwest and as far away as Hawaii will clash Saturday and Sunday at the Regional Athletic Complex near Lacey for the right to compete at the Flag Football World Championships next year in Orlando, Fla. The Battle Northwest Regional Tournament has divisions for all ages and skill levels including men, women, co-ed and youth. Battle Northwest has formats for five- and eight-person teams with both contact and non-contact options. Information: FFWCT.com

Wednesday

Care Connection recruitment event and Dementia 101: Care Connection, a program of Senior Services for South Sound, will host a Recruitment Event & Dementia 101 workshop from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Care Connection is an initiative of the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services and is funded through state and federal grants. If you have a background in caregiving and are interested in being your own boss as an independent care provider, then this event is for you. Support specialist Cheri Knighton will present the basics of dementia and strategies for caregiving. RSVP to 360-586-4491 or care@southsoundseniors.org.

Thursday

Summer Native Plant Nursery Learning & Work Parties: Join plant experts at WSU Extension’s nursery from 5 to 7 p.m. to process new plants and keep up on nursery operations. Plant propagation and identification experts will lead the group in potting, division and organizational projects. These work parties also provide a way to get connected with others in the community who are interested in plants, to visit with fellow volunteers, and make new friends. The nursery and holding beds are at 2214 RW Johnson Blvd SW, Tumwater. More information at nativeplantsalvage@gmail.com or 360-867-2167. To register, go to https://streamteam.info/events/?fbclid=IwAR2sPsMptsYRiPsXwOITFMH22YIRcwMyXtqsXzfGYaPgyPXPIX8ldaRf-f4

Friday Sept. 6

Lacey’s State of the City: Lacey City Councilman Lenny Greenstein will speak on the State of the City at 2 p.m. in the Quinault Auditorium at Panorama, 1751 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. Topics include Lacey’s major achievements since 2016, a comparison to other Washington cities, current budget status, local encampments, road tax success, and future plans. Contact doddsbpan@gmail.com for further information.

Foofaraw 2019: Now in its 57th year, the Thurston County Chamber will once again partner with the Olympia Yacht Club to host local military personnel at Foofaraw, when Yacht Club members transport guests to Island Home, where the Yacht Club and the Chamber treat them to a full day of games and a salmon barbecue lunch. The Port of Olympia shows its gratitude by arranging an unofficial send-off which includes representatives from local police, medics, and fire departments and hangs a large American flag from one of its cranes. Information: 360-357-3362.

Want to submit a community event for inclusion in What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.