Lacey’s Long Lake beach closed due to algae

The beach and swimming area at Long Lake Park in Lacey are closed due to algae scum on the surface and poor water visibility, which could be signs of a toxic blue-green algae bloom, according to the city’s parks department.

Thurston County’s health department is testing the water to determine if algae toxins are present. The closure started Thursday and will remain in place until at least two test results come back under the advisory level.

The county this week also sent algae samples from Lake Lawrence and Clear Lake to be tested for algae toxins.

Warm temperatures, sunlight and nutrient-rich waters combined can cause blue-green algae to bloom. Some blue-green algae can produce toxins or poisons that can make people, pets and other animals sick.