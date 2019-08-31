Intercity Transit seeks applicants for board of directors, community advisory committee

A Day in the Life of a Bus Take a ride around Olympia with a local bus driver, who takes you through a day in the life of a transit bus. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a ride around Olympia with a local bus driver, who takes you through a day in the life of a transit bus.

Intercity Transit is looking for people interested in guiding the public transit agency as it prepares to roll out new services following the passage of a sales tax increase last fall.

IT’s board of directors includes elected officials from unincorporated Thurston County, Lacey, Tumwater, Olympia and Yelm, along with a labor representative and three citizen representatives. IT is looking for someone to fill one of the citizen representative seats for a three-year term.

Representatives must live within the public transportation benefit area. To apply, send a letter of interest and resume to P.O. Box 659, Olympia, WA, 98507 or email to pmessmer@intercitytransit.com. Applications are due Oct. 23.

A separate 20-member community advisory committee offers advice on public transportation issues. Applications for that committee are available at intercitytransit.com, the Olympia Transit Center at 222 State Ave. NE, or by calling 360-705-5857. Applications are due Oct. 10.