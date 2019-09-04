Local What’s Happening for Sept. 4

Through Sept. 8

Lady Washington in Budd Inlet: The tall ship that is the official ship of Washington state will be moored at the Port Plaza dock, 704 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. It will offer two- and three-hour evening sails and adventure sails, and vessel tours at the dock are offered for a $5 suggested donation. A ticket is required for all passengers, including babies. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Refreshments are not provided, but you are welcome to bring your own (no glass please). Accessibility is addressed on a case-by-case basis, so please talk to us ahead of time to be sure we can accommodate your needs. For hours and schedule, go to https://www.historicalseaport.org/public-tours-sails/sailing-schedule/olympia-washington/. The Hawaiian Chieftain, the Lady Washington’s sister ship, will not make the trip to Olympia this time.

Wednesday

Care Connection recruitment event and Dementia 101: Care Connection, a program of Senior Services for South Sound, will host a Recruitment Event & Dementia 101 workshop from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Care Connection is an initiative of the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services and is funded through state and federal grants. If you have a background in caregiving and are interested in being your own boss as an independent care provider, then this event is for you. Support specialist Cheri Knighton will present the basics of dementia and strategies for caregiving. RSVP to 360-586-4491 or care@southsoundseniors.org.

Capital City Newcomers Club: Monthly meeting and luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Pellegrino’s Event Center, 5757 Littlerock Road, Tumwater. To mark the September release of the “Downton Abbey” movie, Clair Hollenbaugh will speak on Teas and Potted Tea History. Luncheon cost is $17; reservations required. Contact Anita Rose at noahville@aol.com for information or reservations.

Thursday

Summer Native Plant Nursery Learning & Work Parties: Join plant experts at WSU Extension’s nursery from 5 to 7 p.m. to process new plants and keep up on nursery operations. Plant propagation and identification experts will lead the group in potting, division and organizational projects. These work parties also provide a way to get connected with others in the community who are interested in plants. The nursery and holding beds are at 2214 RW Johnson Blvd SW, Tumwater. More information at nativeplantsalvage@gmail.com or 360-867-2167. To register, go to https://streamteam.info/events/?fbclid=IwAR2sPsMptsYRiPsXwOITFMH22YIRcwMyXtqsXzfGYaPgyPXPIX8ldaRf-f4

Friday

Lacey’s State of the City: Lacey City Councilman Lenny Greenstein will speak on the State of the City at 2 p.m. in the Quinault Auditorium at Panorama, 1751 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. Topics include Lacey’s major achievements since 2016, a comparison to other Washington cities, current budget status, local encampments, road tax success, and future plans. Contact doddsbpan@gmail.com for further information.

Foofaraw 2019: Now in its 57th year, the Thurston County Chamber will once again partner with the Olympia Yacht Club to host local military personnel at Foofaraw, when Yacht Club members transport guests to Island Home, where the Yacht Club and the Chamber treat them to a full day of games and a salmon barbecue lunch. The Port of Olympia shows its gratitude by arranging an unofficial send-off which includes representatives from local police, medics, and fire departments and hangs a large American flag from one of its cranes. Information: 360-357-3362.

Chicago Brewseum event at Schmidt House: The nonprofit museum exploring the historical and cultural significance of beer is partnering with the Olympia Tumwater Foundation and the City of Tumwater for an event about the impact of local breweries on community growth at 7 p.m. at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Pl SW, Tumwater. There will be a panel discussion, and Well 80 Brewhouse will provide Leopold’s No. 1 Lager, created from Leopold Schmidt’s original 1896 recipe. Proceeds from beer sales will benefit the Olympia Tumwater Foundation and the Chicago Brewseum. Admission is free, but seating is limited so registration is recommended. Information and registration: http://www.chicagobrewseum.org/events/2019/9/6/its-the-people-how-brewing-history-reformed-olympia-tumwater-and-chicago

Saturday

Northwest Glass Pumpkin Patch in Lacey: The Tacoma Glassblowing Studio will create a huge blown-glass pumpkin patch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey. There will be more than 2,000 pumpkins, gourds, leaves and other fall items for sale as well, but the public is welcome to some to see the traveling art display.

Reading with author Sara Nickerson: Nickerson will read from her new middle-grade book, “Last Meeting of the Gorilla Club,” at 2:30 p.m. at Orca Books, 509 E. Fourth Ave., Olympia. Free. Nickerson grew up in Olympia and lives in Seattle, and this is her third novel. The book deals with childhood anxiety and grief. Information: https://www.orcabooks.com/event/reading-sara-nickerson-last-meeting-gorilla-club

Brats Brews Bands: Gateway Rotary will again put on this 21 and older fundraiser from 1-10 p.m. at The Hub, 676 Woodland Square Loop, Lacey. Free coffee and soft drinks are available for designated drivers. Tokens will be sold during the festival to purchase brews, brats, and soft drinks. Pie and Italian soda will be available as well. Purchase $10 admission tickets at https://www.universe.com/events/brats-brews-bands-2019-bbb-7-tickets-lacey-YCQB4W?fbclid=IwAR2c6LTLRfOEiNg4QGUNhZ4epZ9lUdxW0Z0D5JkIrd_5n0ysA69HpPD4qIM

Saturday and Sunday

The 39th annual South Sound Dahlia Show: The show opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sept. 8 in Macy’s court at Capital Mall, 625 Black Lake Blvd., Olympia. Dahlia growers from all around the Northwest will vie for honors with 2,000 blooms on display. The South Sound Dahlia Society welcomes all dahlia growers, with special awards for first-time exhibitors. Entries are accepted from 7 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday. Anyone who brings a vase with seven or more dahlias will be entered in a drawing for a prize. Information: email Art Wuerth at wuerthit@yahoo.com.

Monday

Rep. Kilmer to host telephone town hall: U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer will host a a telephone town hall at 5 p.m. Residents of the 6th District who would like to join the call can send an email to kilmer.teletownhall@mail.house.gov with their name, address, and phone number by Sunday, Sept. 8. Residents who sign up before the deadline will receive a phone call on Monday inviting them to the telephone town hall.

Tuesday

Stonecroft’s Christian Women’s Connection: The monthly luncheon is at noon at Panorama’s Gallery next to the Seventeen 51 Restaurant, 1751 Circle Drive SE, Lacey. The program is called Summer Memories, the inspirational speaker is Gloria Law from British Columbia, soloist Heather Johnson will provide music, and Joan Mikow will demonstrate the minimalistic art of floral arranging called ikebana. The cost is $16 which includes lunch, dessert, and coffee/tea. For reservations, call Sylvia 360-943-0627.

Home Share Provider Forum: This event designed to increase awareness of home sharing as a viable approach to affordable housing in the community will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. If you are interested in sharing a spare bedroom in your home with a person looking for a new home and want more information about home sharing, contact Dolores Blueford at dblueford@southsoundseniors.org for details. For more information about the Home Share Program or to apply to the program, visit www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.

