Late-night pursuit near Lacey ends with Taser, arrest

A 33-year-old man wanted on multiple felony warrants, including first-degree assault, was pursued by deputies near Lacey before finally being taken into custody Sunday night, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

After the man’s vehicle was finally stopped, he resisted arrest so a Taser was used to take him into custody, Sgt. Dave Odegaard said Monday.

About 11:20 p.m. Sunday, deputies learned the man was in the 3200 block of Pacific Avenue Southeast in Olympia. An attempt to contact the suspect triggered the pursuit.

The man fled east on Pacific Avenue, ultimately driving as far as St. Clair Cutoff Road in the county before turning around and heading back toward Lacey.

Two patrol cars were later used to block the man’s vehicle in the 8000 block of Pacific Avenue Southeast, Odegaard said. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found heroin and methamphetamine, he said.