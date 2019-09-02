Stolen vehicle pursuit hit speed of 120 mph before ending in Roy area

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A stolen vehicle pursuit that escalated to more than 100 miles per hour finally ended on a dead-end road in the Roy area, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

A 53-year-old man was booked on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, eluding police and driving with a suspended license, Thurston County Jail information shows.

Just after 8 p.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the Nisqually Pines community in Yelm after a report of a stolen vehicle. That led to a pursuit that touched state Routes 507 and 702, Sgt. Dave Odegaard said.

The man’s vehicle hit 120 miles per hour during the pursuit, he said.

He ultimately turned off state Route 702 and wound up on a dead-end road. The man bailed out of his vehicle and tried to hide in the bushes, but a K9 was used to take him into custody, Odegaard said.

The suspect also fought with the K9, he said.

The man was arrested in the 8500 block of 346th Street South in Pierce County, jail information shows.