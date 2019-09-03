Woman who died in U.S. 101 crash on Monday is identified

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A woman who died in a fiery crash on U.S. 101 near the Thurston/Mason county line has been identified, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Jamie L. Dobson, 37, of Shelton, died at the scene in the single-vehicle crash.

The driver of the vehicle and two children, ages 10 and eight, were injured and first taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, then they went to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The children on Tuesday were in satisfactory condition, while the driver, the children’s father, was in serious condition, a Harborview spokeswoman said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

About 2 p.m. Monday, the Shelton family was headed north on U.S. 101 in a pick-up truck, which was hauling a travel trailer. Batiste said the driver lost control, then the truck and trailer went off the road to the right, struck a tree and caught fire. The surrounding trees also caught fire, she said.

All lanes of U.S. 101 were shut down for more than five hours.

The incident is under investigation.