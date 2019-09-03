Local
Police discover $11,000 in stolen merchandise after arrest of Portland suspects in Lewis County
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Three people from Portland were arrested Monday in Lewis County on suspicion of organized retail theft, according to Centralia police.
About 3:15 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the 100 block of West High Street after a report of shoplifting. That area of the city is thick with retailers.
After the three were taken into custody, police say they searched their vehicle and found more than $11,000 in stolen merchandise from 16 stores. Most of the merchandise still had the security devices attached, according to police.
Two of the suspects are 39, the other is 20, police information shows.
The full booking charge: first-degree organized retail theft with special circumstances, according to police. The three were booked into the Lewis County Jail.
Comments