Restaurant inspections for Sept. 4

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Reading inspection scores:

▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Banh Mi Saigon 8





7263 Martin Way E

Aug. 28: 85 red; 10 blue

Comments: House made marinade, prep unit top, 44-47 F. House made mayonnaise, reach-in, 44-47 F. Improper handling of pooled eggs. House made mayonnaise made using 50 whole shell raw eggs pooled together (not cooled). Correction: Cease making products with uncooled pooled eggs. (Discussed pasteurized eggs and alternatives.) Remove from sale/service. (CDI - removed from sale/service.) Improper cooling of PHF/TCS. Noodles in single service bay 57 F in two-door reach-in. Correction: Cool by approved methods only. (CDI - voluntarily discarded.) Improper hot holding of PHF/TCS. Egg roll 114 F, pot sticker 124 F in hot holding cabinet. Correction: Ensure food in hot holding is maintained at or above 135 F. (CDI - voluntarily discarded, didn’t want to re-heat, unit turned up.) Improper cold holding of PHF/TCS. Foods in prep unit and two-door reach in above required 41 F. Pork items in prep unit top 42-44 F, mayonnaise in prep unit top 44-47 F. Yogurt in two-door reach-in 42-43 F, lettuce 43-46 F in two-door reach-in, mayo in two-door reach-in 44-47 F. (No PHF temping at 41 F or lower.) Correction: Maintain foods in cold holding at or below 41 F. Pre-chill items as required. Store foods 41 F or lower in prep unit. (CDI - unit turned down, mayonnaise voluntarily discarded.) Accurate thermometers not properly utilized or provided. Unit thermometers absent in hot hold units and cold hold display. Food thermometers not properly utilized to verify cooling, cold holding or hot holding food temperatures. Correction: Provide and use. Variance not obtained for special processing. In-house dried chicken-mix, jerky, seasoned rice paper, dried shredded pork, etc. Also all product unlabeled. Correction: Cease special processing until approved. Remove products from sale/service. (Discussed risk, variance, processing.) Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Upright two-door not properly functioning to maintain 41 F or lower food temperatures. Correction: Turn unit down or repair/replace. Improper chlorine sanitizer, less than 50 ppm (0 ppm). Correction: Maintain as required.

7-Eleven #35533J





910 Hensley St. NE

Aug. 26: 10 red; 5 blue

Comments: Improper cold holding of PHF/TCS. Packaged burrito 43-44 F in walk around display. (CDI - relocated.) Inadequate refrigeration for temperature control, walk-around holding unit not properly functioning to maintain required food temperatures. Correction: Ensure unit is properly functioning to maintain foods at or below 41 F or lower or relocate foods. (CDI - foods relocated.) NOTE: Remove card board from shelving. Provide area for employee food separate, below/away from public food.

Cedar Inn Tavern





9030 Martin Way E

Aug. 26: 5 red; 13 blue

Comments: Rear hand sink cabinet will require replacement. Monitor. Consumer advisory inadequate. Items cooked to order or served raw not properly marked on menu (e.g. burgers, oysters). Correction: Provide mark for items served raw or cooked to order. Food contact surfaces not properly maintained. Ice machine, bar gun and holder dirty. Correction: Clean and maintain. Backflow absent. Correction: Provide. Clean utensils stored in splash zone. Correction: Relocate.

Hot Ginger Pho





1401 Marvin Road NE

Aug. 26: 10 red; 5 blue

Comments: Improper cold holding of PHF/TCS. Foods in middle section of prep unit top, 43-47 F. Milk in dorm refrigerator, 43 F. (CDI - rapid chill.) Correction: Maintain foods in cold holding at or below 41 F. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Dorm-style refrigerator and merchandiser used to store open foods. Correction: Remove dorm refrigerator. Place open foods in proper refrigerator. If desired, may place mark on menu by foods cooked to order (e.g. eggs) (statement on menu already).

Glenda’s





901 Binghampton Road

Aug. 23: 5 red; 5 blue

Comments: Food probe thermometer inaccurate by 5-6 F. Correction: Replace or recalibrate food probe thermometer as soon as possible. Recommend doing so by both ice water bath (32 F) and boiling water bath (212 F). Fridges red alcohol monitoring thermometer beaded off, giving inaccurate readings. Correction: Provide accurate monitoring thermometers. Checked paper work on water delivery and waste water removal service. Food worker cards are current and valid. Ice in stirring spoon between use container. Hot water properly supplied, functional. Counter wipes cloths stored in 150 ppm bleach solution.

Rainier Grocery





207 Binghampton St. SE

Aug. 23: 25 red; 0 blue

Comments: Hot hold unit nearer cash register, items on stick 119-120 F (sticking up). Food items in hot hold unit less than 135 F. Correction: Re-heat foods, turn up thermostat and check with food probe thermometer frequently to assure all foods maintained at 135 F or more. Hand wash sink by ice machine faucet blocked by upside down container on faucet. Correction: Keep all hand wash sinks properly stocked and readily accessible. Counter top fridge that has sticker for packaged non-PHF has cheese, sour cream and other PHFs stored in it. Move PHF to refrigerator designed for PHF storage. Operator did so immediately. Obtain a fridge unit acceptable for open container PHF storage. A number of flies in the establishment, take action to reduce number and control entry of flying insects. Operator had obtained QAC test strips but uses bleach chlorine for sanitizer. Correction: Provide bleach chlorine test strips as soon as possible. Make sure staff are following Cooper’s protocol with respect to egg wash storage between uses and the sifting of breading mixes. Send in copy of hot hold temperature monitoring log for the next seven days for review.

Thai Pavilion





303 Fourth Ave. E

Aug. 22: 5 red; 5 blue

Comments: Minced meat in open top cooler was placed on top of food bins, not inside bin. It was 45-46 F, must be 41 F or less. Correction: Placed in cooler door. PIC was questioned about outside food event this Saturday and correctly answered questions about it. Perishable foods not allowed in home style coolers: half-and-half in wait staff area, pre-cooked noodles, bagged spinach and soup base in other. Move foods elsewhere.

Cutters Point Coffee





5831 Lacey Blvd. SE

Aug. 21: 20 red; 5 blue

Comments: Inadequate hand washing facilities. Two basin “hand sink” installed without approval. Correction: Prevent potential contamination. Provide single use hand sink by Oct. 1. Submit plan and sink spec sheet for approval in advance of install. Clean sink (second basin) between uses to prevent potential contamination from hand sink. Improper ware washing. Employee “washed” kitchen ware with soap and sponge under running water and did not properly wash/rinse/sanitize/air dry using basins. Correction: Properly wash/rinse/sanitize/air dry. Newly installed three-compartment sink not approved in advance of install due to limited storage for dirty or clean, recommend additional storage (e.g. cart or shelving). Sanitizer test strips absent. Correction: Provide and use. Inadequate cold holding temperatures, food in open display above 41 F. Correction: Maintain foods in cold holding at or below 41 F. Lower unit or relocate food. Approval for remodel not obtained. Ware washing area in/into customer area (requires review).

Red Robin





1110 Galaxy Drive NE

Aug. 21: 15 red; 10 blue

Comments: Valid food worker cards unavailable for several employees, expired. Correction: Obtain valid food worker card/s by Sept. 4. Unlabeled chemical bottle stored above prep area. Correction: Clearly label all chemical bottles. Inadequate sanitizer. Quat sanitizer less than 150 ppm in bucket. Correction: Maintain sanitizer as required. Improper plumbing. Dish pit drain line insufficient. Correction: Provide proper drain, water temperature at 120 F max (e.g. sanitizer station). If maintaining foods cold, provide refrigeration, ice not acceptable for long term use. Does peroxide cleaner (surface) have test kit (mixed in house)? Management to provide info by Sept. 14 per manager. Only for tables. Reviewed hand sink requirements in kitchen and scullery/dish pit area. Both sinks required.

Mountain Home Bakery





6020 Pacific Ave. SE

Aug. 21: 10 red; 8 blue

Comments: Inadequate hand washing facilities. Rear hand sink inaccessible, basin blocked with multiple sheet trays. Correction: Maintain had sinks accessible at all times. Properly ware wash sheet trays. Consider hand sink a point of potential contamination. (CDI - removed.) Food not protected from potential contamination during preparation and storage. Office utilized as food prep area. Tools and non-food items not properly separated from food. Office absent food prep and hand sink. Correction: Relocate food prep to approved food prep area, prepare area for food prep, submit plans as discussed. Non-food contact surfaces not maintained, visible residue. Correction: Maintain clean.

Cold Stone Creamery #20878





1350 Marvin Road NE

Aug. 21: 5 red; 5 blue

Comments: Improper food worker cards for seven employees. Five available, two of five expired. Correction: Obtain valid cards by Sept. 4 and develop a system for managing cards since this has historically been an issue. Improper sanitizer. Inadequate, less then 150 ppm in buckets and basin. Dispenser not properly functioning. Correction: Provide as required, manually prepare until fixed. Ensure all ceiling tiles are in place and are properly maintained. Equipment and facilities remodels require advance approval.

The Back Door Bakery





4444 Lacey Blvd. SE

Aug. 21: 25 red; 0 blue

Comments: Improper hand washing. Employee “washed” hands at food prep sink and dried with dry wiping cloth. Correction: Properly wash hands with warm water and soap for 20 seconds minimum only at approved hand sink. Use single use disposable towels only to dry hands. Properly wash food prep sink. (CDI - rewashed.) NOTE: Provide splash guard at hand sink. Discussed plan approval in advance of relocation.

Puget Sound Taps





4250 Martin Way E

Aug. 21: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: Non-conformance with approved plan of operation. Drain racks/boards not installed as required. NOTE: Ensure coving is complete throughout facility. Hot hold not occurring in well/chafing dishes at this time.

Holy Grounds





106 First St. S

Aug. 19: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: Fridge has interior red alc. monitor. Has not done entries in “log book” of dish washer thermal temperature test tabs and sates when ran through dishwasher. Correction: Start checking dishwasher routinely. Recommend once a week for first couple of times a week. Place the “used” label/tab to date when dishwasher tested in the log-book or binder. After a month of testing, send photo copy to inspector. Email provided.

Kinja Japanese Restaurant





1304 E Yelm Ave.

Aug. 16: 40 red; 6 blue

Comments: Mr. Kim’s food worker card expired. Also no cards at site for a couple of dinner time workers. Correction: Have food workers obtain and supply you with original or copy of current valid food worker cards as soon as possible, no later than 14 days. No water dispensing at kitchen hand sink, using one of three-compartment sinks as hand wash sink. Correction: Repair sinks so properly stocked functional hand wash sink as soon as possible but not later than seven days. Raw chicken breast and cooked battered prawns out of cold or hot holding in “the danger zone” ( 41-135 F) for bacterial growth. Correction: Store PHF at 41 F or less and cooked foods at 135 F or more, or cool cooked foods properly. Rice scoops, paddle storage in water, no ice. Correction: Store rice scoops, paddles in iced water between uses. Dumpster lids closed but a couple of trash bags and lots of debris in refuse container enclosure. Correction: Clean dumpster area and enclosure of debris in 48 hours and as needed. It appears toilet rooms were painted recently but hand wash signs were not put back up, both on shelf in women’s room. Post hand wash signs in toilet rooms as soon as possible. Call when you have kitchen hand wash sink back in operation, number provided.

Taylor Ray’s Cafe at the Dome





416 Sid Snyder Ave. SW

Aug. 13: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Freezer in vending machine area not visible to workers, but is unlocked and one lock missing. Replace lock and keep locked by Sept. 13. Open top cooler temperatures vary 39-42, 41 is maximum. Monitor temperatures. Correction: Fan pointed away from cooler.

Bob’s Bar & Grill





108 E Yelm Ave.

Aug. 13: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: No food probe thermometer available, found by PIC in usual places. Correction: Provide food probe thermometer. Bleach concentrate in counter wipes bucket in bar, heavy use and poss. older test strips. Change solution frequently. Ask service company for fresh strips. Paper towel dispenser not working, has towel roll jammed or sensor battery needs replacing. In the interim, PIC provided roll of paper towels on counter. Will let owner know needs to replace battery or fix.

Prairie Lanes





202 E Yelm Ave.

Aug. 13: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Bleach test strips at facility moist, did not reach to testing solution. Correction: Provide new bleach test strips as soon as possible. Food probe thermometer if dial face needs to go above 212 F. Digital thermometer battery died. Correction: Provide workable digital or properly constructed dial face (0-220 F in two degree increments) food probe thermometer.

No violations found

▪ Chinatown Cafe 8 (1908 Fourth Ave. E)

▪ Cinco de Mayo (7205A Martin Way E)

▪ La Quinta Inn and Suites (4600 Capitol Blvd. SE)

▪ The Olympia Center (222 Columbia St. NW)

▪ Stewart’s Meats (Olympia Farmers Market)

▪ Top Rung Brewing Company (8343 Hogum Bay Lane NE)