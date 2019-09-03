Woman missing nearly a month last seen near Olympia, Sheriff’s Office says

Martinez is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman missing for nearly a month from the Olympia area.

Rachel E. Martinez, 34, was last seen the evening of Aug. 8 at her mother’s home in the Sunwood Lakes area. She had come to Washington in July from California and, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s missing person bulletin, did not have money or a cell phone when she went missing.

Martinez is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective F.M. Frawley at 360-786-5599 or county dispatch at 360-704-2740.