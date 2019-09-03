City Manager Steve Hall will retire after 16 years in Olympia’s top job

Olympia City Manager Steve Hall will retire this fall after 16 years in the city’s top job. Olympian file photo

Olympia City Manager Steve Hall will retire this fall after 16 years in the city’s top job.

Hall announced Tuesday he would step down Nov. 7. In a news release announcing his departure, Hall said he was proud of the work he along with city staff, elected leaders and others had done to make Olympia a better place.

Hall spent 13 years as assistant city manager before becoming city manager in 2003. He oversaw construction of City Hall on Fourth Avenue East and, more recently, the roll out of public safety initiatives and the city’s homelessness response.

There was no announcement Tuesday of who might replace Hall or details of a hiring process. The city manager is one of the few positions in the city government the City Council hires directly.

In the news release, Mayor Cheryl Selby said the council will “undertake a robust professional search for his replacement, knowing we have big shoes to fill.”