Woman missing nearly a month found safe, Sheriff’s Office says

A woman who had been missing for nearly a month has been found safe, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Rachel E. Martinez, 34, was found in Lewis County and arrested by Centralia police on an outstanding felony bench warrant issued out of Thurston County Superior Court, according to the Centralia Police Department.

Martinez had last been seen at her mother’s home in the Sunwood Lakes area Aug. 8, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s missing person bulletin. Lt. Ray Brady said her mother had brought her to Washington from California. The sheriff’s office’s main concern, Brady said, was Martinez’s welfare, not trying to locate her for the warrant.

“Some of our missing people also have warrants as well, but our goal is not to locate them, per se, for their criminal charges,” Brady said. “...My understanding was mom was pretty concerned about her.”

Martinez is currently in Lewis County Jail and will be transferred to Thurston County Jail, according to Brady.