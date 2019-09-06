Local What’s Happening for Sept. 6

Through Sept. 8

Lady Washington in Budd Inlet: The tall ship that is the official ship of Washington state will be moored at the Port Plaza dock, 704 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. It will offer two- and three-hour evening sails and adventure sails, and vessel tours at the dock are offered for a $5 suggested donation. A ticket is required for all passengers, including babies. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Refreshments are not provided, but you are welcome to bring your own (no glass please). Accessibility is addressed on a case-by-case basis, so please talk to us ahead of time to be sure we can accommodate your needs. For hours and schedule, go to https://www.historicalseaport.org/public-tours-sails/sailing-schedule/olympia-washington/. The Hawaiian Chieftain, the Lady Washington’s sister ship, will not make the trip to Olympia this time.

Friday

Lacey’s State of the City: Lacey City Councilman Lenny Greenstein will speak on the State of the City at 2 p.m. in the Quinault Auditorium at Panorama, 1751 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. Topics include Lacey’s major achievements since 2016, a comparison to other Washington cities, current budget status, local encampments, road tax success, and future plans. Contact doddsbpan@gmail.com for further information.

Foofaraw 2019: Now in its 57th year, the Thurston County Chamber will once again partner with the Olympia Yacht Club to host local military personnel at Foofaraw, when Yacht Club members transport guests to Island Home, where the Yacht Club and the Chamber treat them to a full day of games and a salmon barbecue lunch. The Port of Olympia shows its gratitude by arranging an unofficial send-off which includes representatives from local police, medics, and fire departments and hangs a large American flag from one of its cranes. Information: 360-357-3362.

Chicago Brewseum event at Schmidt House: The nonprofit museum exploring the historical and cultural significance of beer is partnering with the Olympia Tumwater Foundation and the City of Tumwater for an event about the impact of local breweries on community growth at 7 p.m. at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Pl SW, Tumwater. There will be a panel discussion, and Well 80 Brewhouse will provide Leopold’s No. 1 Lager, created from Leopold Schmidt’s original 1896 recipe. Proceeds from beer sales will benefit the Olympia Tumwater Foundation and the Chicago Brewseum. Admission is free, but seating is limited so registration is recommended. Information and registration: http://www.chicagobrewseum.org/events/2019/9/6/its-the-people-how-brewing-history-reformed-olympia-tumwater-and-chicago

Saturday

Northwest Glass Pumpkin Patch in Lacey: The Tacoma Glassblowing Studio will create a huge blown-glass pumpkin patch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey. There will be more than 2,000 pumpkins, gourds, leaves and other fall items for sale as well, but the public is welcome to some to see the traveling art display.

Reading with author Sara Nickerson: Nickerson will read from her new middle-grade book, “Last Meeting of the Gorilla Club,” at 2:30 p.m. at Orca Books, 509 E. Fourth Ave., Olympia. Free. Nickerson grew up in Olympia and lives in Seattle, and this is her third novel. The book deals with childhood anxiety and grief. Information: https://www.orcabooks.com/event/reading-sara-nickerson-last-meeting-gorilla-club

Brats Brews Bands: Gateway Rotary will again put on this 21 and older fundraiser from 1-10 p.m. at The Hub, 676 Woodland Square Loop, Lacey. Free coffee and soft drinks are available for designated drivers. Tokens will be sold during the festival to purchase brews, brats, and soft drinks. Pie and Italian soda will be available as well. Purchase $10 admission tickets at https://www.universe.com/events/brats-brews-bands-2019-bbb-7-tickets-lacey-YCQB4W?fbclid=IwAR2c6LTLRfOEiNg4QGUNhZ4epZ9lUdxW0Z0D5JkIrd_5n0ysA69HpPD4qIM

Saturday and Sunday

The 39th annual South Sound Dahlia Show: The show opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sept. 8 in Macy’s court at Capital Mall, 625 Black Lake Blvd., Olympia. Dahlia growers from all around the Northwest will vie for honors with 2,000 blooms on display. The South Sound Dahlia Society welcomes all dahlia growers, with special awards for first-time exhibitors. Entries are accepted from 7 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday. Anyone who brings a vase with seven or more dahlias will be entered in a drawing for a prize. Information: email Art Wuerth at wuerthit@yahoo.com.

Monday

Rep. Kilmer to host telephone town hall: U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer will host a a telephone town hall at 5 p.m. Residents of the 6th District who would like to join the call can send an email to kilmer.teletownhall@mail.house.gov with their name, address, and phone number by Sunday, Sept. 8. Residents who sign up before the deadline will receive a phone call on Monday inviting them to the telephone town hall.

Tuesday

Stonecroft’s Christian Women’s Connection: The monthly luncheon is at noon at Panorama’s Gallery next to the Seventeen 51 Restaurant, 1751 Circle Drive SE, Lacey. The program is called Summer Memories, the inspirational speaker is Gloria Law from British Columbia, soloist Heather Johnson will provide music, and Joan Mikow will demonstrate the minimalistic art of floral arranging called ikebana. The cost is $16 which includes lunch, dessert, and coffee/tea. For reservations, call Sylvia 360-943-0627.

Home Share Provider Forum: This event designed to increase awareness of home sharing as a viable approach to affordable housing in the community will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. If you are interested in sharing a spare bedroom in your home with a person looking for a new home and want more information about home sharing, contact Dolores Blueford at dblueford@southsoundseniors.org for details. For more information about the Home Share Program or to apply to the program, visit www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.

Tuesday and Thursday

Olympia Musical Theatre launches rehearsals for new season: Kids in Concert (KIC), for ages 8-18, and OMT’s community chorus for adults, Olympia Musical Theatre Singers (OMTS), begin rehearsals this week. OMTS rehearsals begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St NW. KIC begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Olympia Center. Information: www.OlympiaMusicalTheatre.org or call 360-481-4414.

Wednesday

Homes First Heroes for Housing fundraising breakfast: The event is from 7:45 to 9 a.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College Campus in Lacey, 4220 Sixth Ave SE. Homes First provides affordable rental homes for those who need them most. For a place at a table, go to 222.homesfirst.org and sign up. The breakfast is free.

Sierra Club South Sound meeting: Order foor by 5:30 p.m. for the 6 p.m. meeting at Mekong Restaurant, 125 Columbia St NW, Olympia. Information: https://www.sierraclub.org/washington/south-sound-group

Junior League of Olympia New Member Open House: Women interested in membership are invited to enjoy appetizers and wine, learn more about the organization and meet current members of the league at 6 p.m. at Uncork and Unwind, 324 Custer Way SW, Tumwater. JLO is a group of roughly 200 women dedicated to serving the community, developing their professional skillsets and making friendships. The event is free. Women interested in attending can RSVP online through Eventbrite. More details about the league are available at www.jlolympia.org/.

Margaret McKenny Park Volunteer Work Party: From 9:30 a.m. to noon, join Park Stewards and staff in removing invasive English holly to allow native plants to thrive. Meet just inside the park at 3111 21st Ave SE. Limited street parking available. Long pants strongly recommended. Volunteers are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle. An adult must accompany youth under the age of 14 and all youth under 18 years of age must have an online waiver signed electronically by a parent/guardian. Please arrive 10-15 minutes early to park and sign in. Visit http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov to sign up.

Type 1 Diabetes Support Group: The Mason General Hospital Diabetes Wellness Center will launch the first meeting of the new Type 1 Diabetes Support Group from 1-2 p.m. in the Ellinor Room of Mason General Hospital, 901 Mountain View Drive, Shelton. This class is open to the public, but will focus on specific issues of people living with Type 1 diabetes every second Wednesday of the month. Call 360-427-7332 for more information.

Cancer Wellness workshop: Mason General Hospital with the Karen Hilburn Cancer Fund and Harmony Hill Retreat Center offer a Cancer Wellness workshop for patients and caregivers impacted by cancer. This support group will meet from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the Pershing Room of Mason General, 901 Mountain View Drive, Shelton. This workshop typically meets every second Wednesday of the month. Call 360-432-7706 to sign up.

Thursday

First Aid/CPR/AED course: This course will be offered from 5 to 9 p.m. at Mason General Hospital Learning Center next to the McDonald’s on Olympic Highway North. A fee of $40 (exact cash or check) is required in advance to cover the cost of books and materials. An eCard can be made available upon successful completion of the course. Comfortable clothing is recommended for participants and a Spanish interpreter can be provided upon request. Call 360-427-3609 for more details.

Olympia Senior Center Fall Academic Quarter kickoff: Maestro Huw Edwards, conductor of the Olympia Symphony Orchestra, will be the keynote speaker for the kickoff event from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, Room B, at 222 Columbia St. NW. This free event features a hosted cheese and wine bar, coffee and sweets. There will be opportunities to meet faculty and register for academic classes. Questions about this event may be directed to Sara Thiessen at 360-586-6181 or activitydept@southsoundseniors.org. To check out the academic courses, visit http://www.SouthSoundSeniors.org or pick up a catalog at the Olympia or Lacey senior centers.

Want to submit a community event for inclusion in What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.