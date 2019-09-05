Local

Fire damages 3 apartments in Lacey

Fire damaged three apartments and a stairwell in Lacey Thursday afternoon, according to Lacey Fire District 3.

About 5:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 100 block of River Ridge Drive Southeast, which is home to the Nisqually Ridge apartments, Capt. Ryan Cox said.

Three apartment units and a stairwell were damaged by fire, he said. No one was injured, he added.

The fire is under investigation.

