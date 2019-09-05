Fire damages 3 apartments in Lacey

What to do if there’s a fire in your home If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family.

Fire damaged three apartments and a stairwell in Lacey Thursday afternoon, according to Lacey Fire District 3.

About 5:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 100 block of River Ridge Drive Southeast, which is home to the Nisqually Ridge apartments, Capt. Ryan Cox said.

Three apartment units and a stairwell were damaged by fire, he said. No one was injured, he added.

The fire is under investigation.

