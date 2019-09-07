Montesano driver hurt after falling asleep on State Route 8 near Elma

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 25-year-old Montesano woman was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after she fell asleep and drove off the road, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The woman was eastbound on State Route 8 about 3 miles east of Elma about 10 a.m. when she fell asleep at the wheel, her 2007 black Volkswagen Beetle left the road to the right and hit some saplings and bushes, a WSP report says. She was taken to Summit Pacific Hospital in Elma for treatment of her injuries.

Troopers indicated alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, according to the report, and that she may face negligent driving charges.