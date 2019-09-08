Driver who fell asleep injures Shelton man on State Route 3

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 65-year-old Shelton man was injured and taken to an area hospital on Saturday after a sleeping driver crashed into him, according to the Washington State Patrol.

About 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the Shelton man and a 57-year-old man from Poulsbo were headed north on state Route 3, near Shelton.

The Shelton man was driving a pick-up truck and towing a trailer. Troopers say he slowed to make a left turn and the Poulsbo man crashed into him. The impact caused the truck to roll onto its top, according to the State Patrol.

Troopers say the Poulsbo man had fallen asleep. He also is suspected of driving under the influence.

The road was partially blocked for about four hours. The Shelton man was taken to Mason General Hospital. The Poulsbo man was not injured.