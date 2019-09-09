Lacey site near Cabela’s under consideration for temporary overnight parking of RVs

Main Street, an unfinished road near Cabela’s in northeast Lacey, is under consideration as a temporary overnight parking site for RVs and other vehicles, according to Lacey City Council meeting minutes. This is how Main Street appears to those driving on Marvin Road. Courtesy

Main Street, an unfinished road near Cabela’s in northeast Lacey, is under consideration as a temporary overnight parking site for RVs and other vehicles, according to Lacey City Council meeting minutes.

On Aug. 22, during a work session that followed a City Council meeting the council discussed two possible sites for the RV parking: Greg Cuoio Park and Main Street.

City staff said the start-up costs for parking at the park, due to a lack of infrastructure, would cost $127,000.

But the proposed start-up costs at the Main Street site, which is an urban area, are expected to be $33,000 with annual costs of $53,000.

The city says the Main Street site would accommodate 35 vehicles, the meeting minutes show.

Lacey needs such a site because it approved a camping ban over the summer to prevent those in RVs and cars from parking on public property. However, the city can’t enforce the ban until it has a place police can direct people to.

It wasn’t immediately clear from the meeting minutes if the council has settled on Main Street as the preferred location, or whether other sites are up for consideration.

The work session was not on the Aug. 22 agenda, but it was added to the agenda during the meeting.

