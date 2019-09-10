Local
Woman dies after crash on Summit Lake Road near State Route 8
A 27-year-old woman died Monday after she crashed her car near Summit Lake, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
She later died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Lt. Ray Brady said. An infant in the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.
Brady said the woman lived in the area.
Just before 6 p.m. Monday, the woman drove off the road in the 10300 block of Summit Lake Road Northwest. The woman traveled along the shoulder, then hit a mailbox before crashing into a tree, he said.
Speed, possibly alcohol were factors in the crash, Brady said.
