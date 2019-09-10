Woman dies after crash on Summit Lake Road near State Route 8

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 27-year-old woman died Monday after she crashed her car near Summit Lake, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

She later died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Lt. Ray Brady said. An infant in the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.

Brady said the woman lived in the area.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, the woman drove off the road in the 10300 block of Summit Lake Road Northwest. The woman traveled along the shoulder, then hit a mailbox before crashing into a tree, he said.

Speed, possibly alcohol were factors in the crash, Brady said.

Check back for updates to this story.