What’s Happening for Sept. 12

Thursday

First Aid/CPR/AED course: This course will be offered from 5 to 9 p.m. at Mason General Hospital Learning Center next to the McDonald’s on Olympic Highway North. A fee of $40 (exact cash or check) is required in advance to cover the cost of books and materials. An eCard can be made available upon successful completion of the course. Comfortable clothing is recommended for participants and a Spanish interpreter can be provided upon request. Call 360-427-3609 for more details.

Olympia Senior Center Fall Academic Quarter kickoff: Maestro Huw Edwards, conductor of the Olympia Symphony Orchestra, will be the keynote speaker for the kickoff event from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, Room B, at 222 Columbia St. NW. This free event features a hosted cheese and wine bar, coffee and sweets. There will be opportunities to meet faculty and register for academic classes. Questions about this event may be directed to Sara Thiessen at 360-586-6181 or activitydept@southsoundseniors.org. To check out the academic courses, visit http://www.SouthSoundSeniors.org or pick up a catalog at the Olympia or Lacey senior centers.

Bloomin’ Bingo: The Master Gardener Foundation of Thurston County is hosting its annual fundraiser at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and play is from 7-9 p.m. Cost is $25 per individual, $125 for a table of 6. Includes bingo games, dessert and beverage. The Master of Ceremonies and bingo caller will be gardening expert Marianne Binetti. Prizes are plants and garden items from local nurseries and businesses. Ticket sales support Thurston County WSU Extension Master Gardener and Master Recycler Composter community outreach projects. Must be 18 or older to participate unless accompanied by an adult. Information: 360-867-2163 or http://www.mgftc.org/activities/fundraising/bingo/

Olympia Musical Theatre launches rehearsals for new season: Kids in Concert, for kids 8-18, begins rehearsals at 6 p.m. at the Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St NW. Information: www.OlympiaMusicalTheatre.org or call 360-481-4414.

Friday

Harlequin Productions’ Uncorked fundraiser: The event will run from 6-9 p.m. at The Heritage Room, 604 Water St. SW, Olympia. It will begin with a champagne reception and a silent auction, followed by a buffet dinner, live auction, and dessert. Members of the Harlequin board, staff, and Artistic Director Aaron Lamb will make special announcements regarding the artistic direction of the theater. Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased by calling 360-786-0151, or online at harlequinproductions.org.

Olympia Indivisible rally and march: Indivisible groups across the state plan to take part in the national Defund Hate Week of Action to protect the immigrant community, call attention to the policies of ICE and Customs and Border Protect, and urge Congress to decrease or eliminate funding for the agencies. The group will gather at the Fifth Avenue and Water Street corner of Heritage Park at 6 p.m. for a rally, march to the roundabouts on the west side of the Fifth Avenue Bridge, wave signs, then march to the fountain park.

Friday through Sunday

Kayak for a Cause fundraiser: This Molina Healthcare of Washington-sponsored event raises money for the Shelton-based Kara Lynn Foundation to increase awareness about epilepsy and other neuroglial disorders and to raise funds for children and families affected by those health conditions. During the three-day relay, approximately 15 participants will kayak 500 miles in the South Puget Sound. It begins on Friday in Union (at the boat launch at 5101 Highway 106) and end Sunday in Olympia. The events run from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and are open to the public. Information: http://www.karalynnfoundation.com/

Saturday

Springwood Parcel (formerly Zabel’s Rhody Garden) Volunteer Work Party: From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. volunteers will continue efforts to restore the site to its intended state. The parcel is at 1500 Springwood Ave NE, but parking is only allowed on Devon Drive NE. After parking, follow the signs to the entrance. Meet just inside the gate. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes or boots that can get wet and muddy. Volunteers are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle. An adult must accompany youth under the age of 14 and all youth under 18 years of age must have an online waiver signed electronically by a parent/guardian. Please arrive 10-15 minutes early to park and sign in. Visit http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov to sign up, then click on the work party you want to join.

Tumwater High School all alumni and staff reunion: The gathering will happen from 3-9 p.m. at Sherman Valley Ranch, 8824 Sherman Valley Road. All alumni, students, staff and children/grandchildren are welcome. There will be a potluck, games and live music by Backlash. Cost is $5 per person. There are limited RV spots for $10. Information: LouisaTHS75@gmail.com or www.TumwaterHighAlumni.com

Corvettes Racing for the Cure/Making Strides Against Breast Cancer: Be part of the event by riding along in a sports car running a road course going twice the legal speed limit from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Ridge Motorsports Park, 1060 W Eells Hill Road, Shelton. Suggested donation for a ride-along is $150, but any donations are welcome. Helmets will be provided for passengers. Information: corvettesracingforthecure.com

Wastewater Treatment Plant Tour: At 1 p.m. you can attend a presentation followed by a tour of the Budd Inlet Treatment Plant. See how LOTT cleans wastewater and the steps taken to protect Puget Sound. Tour participants must be 10 years old or older and wear closed shoes. Gather at LOTT’s WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. Information: 360-664-2333 or www.wetsciencecenter.org

Delphi Craft & Swap Meet: McLane Grange sponsors a monthly fundraising event to help keep this historic organization afloat. Stop by for coffee and shop over 15 vendors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. New and pre-owned treasurers are on sale the second Saturday of each month, April through November. Coffee is free to shoppers, and parking and a bake sale are available. Donations of baked goods benefit local families in need. And to sell your art, crafts or pre-owned treasures, contact Eladice at 360-866-7254 to reserve a table. The McLane Grange is at 931 Delphi Road SW. Information: Mclanegrange.org

Fall Photography Walk with Meredith Rafferty: The Nisqually Land Trust invites you to bring your camera (or use your phone’s camera) to capture the fall colors and beauty of the Nisqually River shoreline on part of a 500-acre block of conservation properties along a very dynamic stretch of the river. Rafferty of the Olympia Camera Club and a Land Trust Site Steward will guide the walk from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; participants will visit a gravel bar on the mainstem of the Nisqually and Rafferty will share photography tips and insights. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fall-photography-walk-with-meredith-rafferty-registration-70070756519 to receive directions. Questions? Call 360-489-3400 or email staff@nisquallylandtrust.org

Sunday

Happy Hour for Housing featuring Kayley Hill from The Voice: From 3-6 p.m. at Rhythm & Rye, you can hear live music from Nashville’s Kayley Hill (who competed on NBC’s The Voice). There will be food from Barb’s BBQ, drinks, raffles, and a live auction for song requests. Admission is $35, or $75 for a VIP meet and greet. All proceeds will go to Quixote Communities, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing housing and supportive services to people who are homeless. Rhythm & Rye is at 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Information: 360-791-8999 or info@quixotecommunities.org Get tickets at www.quixotecommunities.org/events

Monday

Sharing Near-Death Experiences: Lacey/Olympia NDE Forums (an offshoot of Seattle International Association of Near Death Studies) will be offered from 3-6 p.m. the third Monday of every month at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Presentations are free, everyone is welcome. An NDE guest speaker will be featured at each meeting, followed by questions and stories from those attending. Kimberly Clark Sharp, founder of Seattle IANDS, will be the September speaker. Information: email Jackie Huetter at huetters@gmail.com.

History Talk about Saint Martin’s University: “Nothing Worthwhile is Easy: An Early History of Saint Martin’s University” will be the topic of a talk by Father Peter Tynan, chaplain of Saint Martin’s University. At 5:30 p.m. in the Lacey City Hall Council Chambers, 420 College St. SE, Tynan will share the early struggles of the school and how it overcame prejudice, economic realities, and unrealistic expectations as it has grown over the past century. The talk is part of a history series hosted by the Lacey Museum. Information: LaceyMuseum.org

Tuesday

The State of Hope in Thurston County: Research shows that hope is the single best predictor of a person’s ability to thrive and flourish. In 2018, Hope Thurston collaborated with Dr. Chan Hellman from the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa to measure, analyze and establish a “Hope Score” for Thurston County. That score will be discussed from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College Minnaert Center for the Arts, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. The event will include beverages and hors d’oeuvres. There is no cost to attend, but organizers ask that attendees RSVP at http://thurstonchamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/the-state-of-hope-in-thurston-county-7443. Information: www.thurstonthrives.org/hope-thurston/

The League of Women Voters of Mason County: The league is having its first meeting of the program year from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Olympic College Shelton’s Johnson Library, 937 Alpine Way. The program will be discussion of “For the People Act”with speaker Katy Crabtree, a staffer from Derek Kilmer’s office. Information: 360-427-9351 or gammwill@msn.com

Doctors Without Borders traveling speaker series stops in Olympia: This speaker series explores the work of Doctors Without Borders, an international medical humanitarian organization and discusses the challenges of bringing life-saving medical care to the most dangerous and remote areas of the globe. Aid worker and mental health officer Karen Stewart will make discuss her experiences in the field at 6:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St NW, followed by a Q&A session.

Wednesday

Springwood Parcel Volunteer Work Party: Volunteers will gather from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the former Zabel’s Rhody Garden at 1500 Springwood Ave. NE to help restore the garden. Parking is only allowed on Devon Drive Northeast. After parking, follow the signs to the entrance to the parcel. Meet just inside the gate. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes or boots that can get wet and muddy. Volunteers are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle. An adult must accompany youth under the age of 14 and all youth under 18 years of age must have an online waiver signed electronically by a parent/guardian. Please arrive 10-15 minutes early to park and sign in. To register, visit http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov

Wisdom & Chocolate event at Saint Martin’s University: Melanie Matthews, CEO of Physicians of Southwest Washington, will speak at 7 p.m. about innovations in health care as part of a speaker series designed to connects attendees with nationally known entrepreneurs and business leaders who share what they have learned throughout their careers. The event in Saint Martin’s Worthington Conference Center is free and open to the public. Registration and information: https://thurstonedc.com/event/wisdom-chocolate-speaker-series-on-wednesday-sept-18-2019-at-7-p-m/

Want to submit a community event for inclusion in What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.