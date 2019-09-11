Local
Olympia police seek help finding missing woman with dementia
The Olympia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a woman who walked away from Capital Medical Center on Olympia’s west side Tuesday.
Police say Paulette Horgdal, 59, has dementia and was last seen near CMC Tuesday afternoon. Lt. Paul Lower told The Olympian police believe she is likely still somewhere on the west side of the city.
According to a tweet from the department, Horgdal was wearing a peach-colored shirt, dark pants, and a medical bracelet when she went missing.
Lower said police are currently trying to track down Horgdal’s family. Anyone who may know Horgdal or have helpful information is asked to call dispatch at 360-704-2740 or 911.
