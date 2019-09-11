Construction worker struck by vehicle on Yelm Highway

Driver, worker awareness key to road worker safety Utah Department of Transportation employees talk about safety in the work zone and some of the near misses they've had while out on the job in 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Utah Department of Transportation employees talk about safety in the work zone and some of the near misses they've had while out on the job in 2017.

A construction worker on Yelm Highway was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon, according to Lacey police.

The man, who is in his 40s, was alert and talking to medical personnel before he was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Sgt. Jaime Newcomb said.

He suffered a head laceration and may have broken a bone, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, Newcomb said.

About 2 p.m. Wednesday, the man was working in the median in the 4500 block of Yelm Highway Southeast when he stepped off a curb and was struck by a vehicle.

A woman in her 70s was behind the wheel, Newcomb said. She was not cited because speed was not a factor and she showed no signs of impairment, he said.