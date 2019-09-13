Power strip to blame for fire at downtown apartments, Olympia Fire says

Best practices for preventing fires at home Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.

Three people were displaced following a fire at their downtown Olympia apartment building Thursday night, according to Olympia Fire Department.

Crews responded to the building at 515 Adams St. SE about 8 p.m. The second-floor fire was out within five minutes of their arrival.

No injuries were reported. The cause was determined to be a faulty power strip, according to OFD.

KIRO reports a second apartment was damaged by water.

The cost of the damage was estimated to be $40,000.