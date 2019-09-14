Dozens mark Friday the 13th with cheap tattoos at Olympia’s Sorry Mom Ink

Dozens of people wait outside Sorry Mom Ink for its Friday the 13th special. People started lining up at 7 a.m. for tattoos starting at $13. aspegman@theolympian.com

Friday the 13th: Bad luck, horror movies ... and cheap tattoos?

Sorry Mom Ink on Fourth Avenue East in downtown Olympia offered tattoos starting at $13 (plus a good luck $7 tip) in honor of Friday the 13th, which has become a national tattoo holiday. People started lining up at 7 a.m., three hours before opening.

Other tattoo shops in town offered specials Friday as well, though an informal survey found Sorry Mom’s to be the cheapest option.

Taped to the shop’s front door and windows were 20 flash sheets, pages with simple designs for people to pick from. Gina Craig, who owns Sorry Mom with her wife, Alyssa, said the day isn’t about making money or making great art.

“They must want that experience,” Craig said of the dozens waiting in line.

In the back of the shop, Craig was preparing to ink a cassette tape and headphones onto the forearm of Juliann Boling, who had picked out the design during a three-hour-plus wait in line.

“I don’t love needles but I love tattoos, if that makes sense,” Boling said, wincing slightly as Craig got to work.

Others hadn’t fared so well. One first-timer threw up, another passed out. Craig advises clients to eat a good meal and drink lots of water ahead of getting a tattoo.

Outside, Justin Mohle from Tacoma was next in line. With 15 tattoos already, he had been thinking about getting another one when he heard about this event.

“This is the perfect opportunity to hang out with some friends in line,” he said.

Last time Sorry Mom ran a Friday the 13th special, staff tattooed 120 people and stayed open into the early hours the following morning. This time, they planned to cut the line off at 8 p.m.

“No ifs, ands or buts about it,” Alyssa Craig said.