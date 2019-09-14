Add your fall or holiday bazaar to The Olympian’s 2019 listing

Felt monkeys and cats by artist Jennifer Kuhns of Cosmic Monkey Productions. (Tony Overman/The Olympian) Olympian file photo

There’s a little bit of autumn in the air, so it is now time to send The Olympian your entries for the 2019 listing of nonprofit fall and holiday bazaars.

If you are the organizer of a bazaar you’d like included in The Olympian’s listing, all information must be submitted using the online form we’ve created just for this purpose. (If you jumped the gun, and think you’ve already submitted your information, you haven’t. You’ll need to resubmit it using this new link.)

The deadline for submissions is Sept. 28. and the listing will be published Sunday, Oct. 6. As always, the information we need from you is:

The name of your bazaar and who sponsors it.

The times, days, and dates — including the times for each day if they are different.

The location and its street address.

A description of the kinds of items that will be sold. Will there be food? Raffles? Do you have space for others who are looking for a place to sell?

The beneficiary of proceeds, if it’s not obvious from the bazaar’s name.

A name and phone number of someone we can contact if we have questions.

If you have questions about the listing, email ddemarest@theolympian.com.