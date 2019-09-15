Local

Have you seen these two? Lacey police are asking for your help

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify two men who allegedly committed a fraudulent transaction at an area store.

About 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Lacey police say the two allegedly broke into a vehicle at Chinook Middle School, then completed a fraudulent transaction for more than $500 at Target.

Lacey police say they then attempted to make a fraudulent purchase at Kohl’s for more than $400. They were last seen leaving the scene in the vehicle shown in the photo.

Anyone with information is asked to called Lacey police at 360-459-4333, or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
  Comments  