Have you seen these two? Lacey police are asking for your help

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify two men who allegedly committed a fraudulent transaction at an area store.

About 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Lacey police say the two allegedly broke into a vehicle at Chinook Middle School, then completed a fraudulent transaction for more than $500 at Target.

Lacey police say they then attempted to make a fraudulent purchase at Kohl’s for more than $400. They were last seen leaving the scene in the vehicle shown in the photo.

Anyone with information is asked to called Lacey police at 360-459-4333, or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

