Expect lane closures this week on I-5 near Nisqually Bridge

Late-night and early-morning commuters take note: northbound I-5 near the Nisqually Bridge will be reduced to one lane this weekend for maintenance, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The closures take effect 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday and 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday.

During the lane closures, drivers are asked to slow down and “give crews the room they need,” according to a news release.

The lane closures will allow crews to remove and replace worn concrete.

