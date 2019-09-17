She’s accused of stealing from Kohl’s in Lacey. Have you seen her?

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Lacey police are looking for a woman accused of stealing about $400 in merchandise from Kohl’s.

The theft occurred on Friday, according to police.

Police say the woman took about $400 in store items, then dropped them in the parking lot as she was being chased.

She is described as white, with red hair and has tattoos on her right hand, wrist, shoulder and back.

The woman was last seen wearing jeans and a light-colored tank top.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.