Death notices for Sept. 18
Boronat, Frank Edward, 90, Lacey, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, Santonino Adult Family Home, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Cohn, Patricia Scott, 77, Olympia, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Endorf, Erna, 97, Centralia, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Enkerud, Sarah L., 89, McCleary, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Goolsby, Judy Ann, 73, Chehalis, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Centralia, 360-807-4468.
Gosser, Edwin L., 84, Hoodsport, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Mussett, Earl William, 91, Olympia, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Nickell, Billy R., 85, Shelton, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
So’oto, Vitale Makalio, 67, Lacey, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Taylor, Patsy, 77, Aberdeen, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Aberdeen. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
