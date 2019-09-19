Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

Federal program targets online child predators The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say.

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.

Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.

Dannell M. Harris

Age: 53

Description: White man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes

Status: Level 3

Registered to live at: Transient

Criminal history: In 1988, Harris pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to one count third-degree rape and was sentenced to 17 months confinement after he was accused of sexually assaulting an unknown 42 year-old woman.

In 1990, he was found guilty in Lewis County Superior Court of one count first-degree child molestation and one count second-degree kidnapping and was sentenced to 332 months confinement after he was accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an unknown 4-year-old girl.

Jonathon M. Carroway





Age: 38

Description: White man, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 180 pounds, blond hair, brown eyes

Status: Level 3

Registered to live at: Transient

Criminal history: In 2008, Carroway pleaded guilty in King County Superior Court of one count communication with a minor for immoral purposes and one count second-degree attempted assault and was sentenced to 21 months confinement with 12 months suspended after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl.

Virgil P. Morgan

Age: 36

Description: White man, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes

Status: Level 2

Registered to live at: Transient

Criminal history: In 1996, Morgan pleaded guilty in Thurston County Juvenile Court to one count first-degree child molestation and was sentenced to 13-16 weeks confinement after he was accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy when he was 13.

In 1997, Morgan pleaded guilty in Thurston County Juvenile Court to one count first-degree rape of a child and one count first-degree child molestation and was sentenced to 65 weeks confinement after he was accused of sexually assaulting a boy when he was 10 to 13 years old.