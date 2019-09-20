Tumwater library closed for the weekend after teen found with self-inflicted wound

Tumwater Timberland Library, pictured in July 2019. sbloom@theolympian.com

Tumwater Timberland Library will remain closed over the weekend after emergency crews responded to a teen with a self-inflicted wound at the library Thursday afternoon, according to a city of Tumwater spokeswoman.

Tumwater Fire Department responding about 2 p.m. Thursday to the library on New Market Street Southwest found a 17-year-old boy with a self-inflicted wound in the bathroom, according to Ann Cook, the city’s communications manager.

The boy was treated at the scene and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in critical condition. An update on his condition Friday was not immediately available.

The library closed for the rest of the day Thursday while Tumwater police investigated and a private contractor cleaned up, according to Cook.

The closure was extended through the weekend. A Timberland Regional Library official did not immediately respond to calls for more information.

In a statement, Timberland said: “In support of our partners at the City of Tumwater and for the support of our staff and patrons at Tumwater Timberland Library location, the library will remain closed to the public until 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 23. We thank you for your understanding.”

A vintage sewing machine jamboree scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

The city of Tumwater owns the library’s building and leases it to the library system.