Restaurant inspections for Sept. 25

Restaurant safety is a three-way partnership with customers, owners and inspectors Thurston County health inspectors and restaurant owners work together to ensure 250,000 customers are eating safe every day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thurston County health inspectors and restaurant owners work together to ensure 250,000 customers are eating safe every day.

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Reading inspection scores:

▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Stir Krazy Coffee Co. 3725 College St. SE

Sept. 19: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: Improper cold holding temperatures of potentially hazardous foods. Yogurt mix (open) in residential unit, 52 F. Correction: Ensure food in cold holding is at or below 41 F. Do not store open foods in residential unit. CDI - relocated to commercial unit.

Best Western 8326 Quinault Drive NE

Sept. 12: 25 red; 10 blue

Comments: Improper hot holding of PHF/TCS. Eggs on hot hold line below required 135 F, at 114-119 F. Correction: Maintain foods in hot holding at or above 135 F (CDI - removed from service, TAC utilized today, see #29). Inadequate equipment for temperature control. One of three wells not properly functioning to maintain required temperatures of 135 F and above. Correction: Repair or replace (on order). Non-food surfaces improperly installed. Bare wood shelving cabinets unsealed and absent 6 inch floor clearance. Correction: Provide smooth, nonabsorbent, easily cleanable surfaces. Increase shelving to 6 inches or greater to allow cleaning. Recommend splash guards at front hand sink to prevent potential contamination.

Holiday Inn Express Lacey 4460 Third Ave. SE

Sept. 12: 40 red; 5 blue

Comments: Employee working without a Washington food worker card more than 14 days. Correction: Obtain card. Improper hot holding of PHF/TCS. Sausage patties, 124 F. Correction: Maintain foods in hot holding at/or above 135 F. CDI - relocated, unit turned up. Milk in cardboard box 44 F in reach-in. Correction: Maintain foods in cold holding at/or below 41 F, monitor. CDI - cardboard removed, all else in unit at temperature. Sanitizer test strips unavailable. Correction: Provide and use. Notes: Ensure full 20 seconds for handwashing for/by all employees. Provide additional thin tip thermometers.

Ma and Pa’s Family Diner 203 W Yelm Ave.

Sept. 11: 30 red; 5 blue

Comments: All other fridges maintaining foods at 41 F or less and have monitoring thermometers. Half small pot of pooled shell eggs (approx. 12 inches diameter by 6 inches deep), cook said for scrambled eggs. Correction: Do not pool more than 4 cracked shell eggs at one batch. Wash, rinse and sanitize bowl after each batch. Note: Use pasteurized eggs for French toast. Gravy in cooling fridge is 4 inches deep; 72 F on outside, 94 F in center dated today. Correction: Cool foods by putting in shallow pan no more than 2 inches deep and uncovered. Cook correct immediately. Remember, check that cooling foods are 41 F or less throughout before putting in another container at greater than 2 inches and covered. Par cooked bacon stored on cardboard egg carton insert: Provide shallow pan with grate (food grade) for draining par cooked bacon. A few flies in establishment, work on reducing and keeping number of flies down, if nothing else use a fly swatter and single use counter wipes to wipe surface after swatting fly. Provide covered (lidded) receptacle for unisex restroom, will be assigned deficiency points if found not supplied.

No violations found

▪ Gais Northwest Bakeries (7028 Martin Way E)

▪ Liberty Market (110 N Main St.)