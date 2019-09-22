Local What’s Happening for Sept. 22

Sunday

Nisqually Land Trust Annual Meeting & Salmon Bake: The event will run 4 to 7:30 p.m. and dinner will feature grilled Nisqually salmon, accompaniments, and dessert. There also will be a no-host bar and a raffle. Capacity is limited, so registration is required. Suggested donation: $10 per adult. Location will be provided upon registration at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/annual-meeting-salmon-bake-registration-69068859819

South South Walk to End Alzheimer’s: Registration for the walk begins at 9 a.m. at Heritage Park in Olympia, followed by an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and the two-mile walk at 10:30 a.m. This is a family and pet friendly event, and the walk route is fully accessible. It is free to attend; however, participants who donate or raise $100 or more will receive a Walk to End Alzheimer’s T-shirt. Information: contact Roxy Robertson at rorobertson@alz.org or 206-363-5500. To register, visit alz.org/walk or call 800-272-3900.

Monday

New to Medicare Presentation: This gathering will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St SW. Free; no registration necessary. The Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors program provides free, unbiased and confidential help with Medicare choices. For more information, call 360-586-6181 ext. 134. SHIBA staff and volunteers are trained by the Washington Office of the Insurance Commissioner.

Tuesday

Public Hearing on Thurston Conservation District’s Proposed Rates and Charges: The hearing will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Thurston County Courthouse, Building 2, Room 280, to gather resident input a system of rates and charges on properties within the Thurston Conservation District for collection in 2020-2024. The public may provide comments in person during the hearing or submit them, in writing, to: Ramiro Chavez, Board of County Commissioners, 2000 Lakeridge Dr. SW, Olympia, WA 98502. Written comments must be received by 4 p.m. Sept. 24. For more information about the Conservation District, visit: https://www.thurstoncd.com/. For more information on rates and charges, visit: https://www.thurstoncd.com/rates-and-charges/. The draft ordinance is at: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/tchome/tchomedocuments/TCD2019ProposedRatesAndCharges_DraftOrdinance.pdf

Sexual Health Education & Issues of Consent Roundtable #3: The state Legislature is considering legislation that calls for mandatory sexual health education that is accurate, age-appropriate, and inclusive. Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawaii is hosting a presentation and discussion regarding issues disabled children face in school regarding sexual health, consent, and sexual assault. Disability Rights Washington, a Seattle nonprofit, will speak on the issues at a roundtable from 7-8 p.m. at Octapas Cafe, 414 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia. Information: Angela.Holton@ppvnh.org.

Writing as Healing Class: This class that runs through November kicks off from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. The instructor is Naomi Lombardi, who has a background in clinical psychology and writing. Register through Life Long Learning at 360-586-6181. Information: call 360-701-9637. All ages welcome.

History talk on Naches Pass: The Lacey Museum will host author and historian Dennis Larsen’s talk starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Lacey City Hall Council Chambers, 420 College St SE. He will tell the story of the 1853-1854 Naches Pass, the first wagon road in Washington Territory. Free. Information: LaceyMuseum.org.

Wednesday

Olympia City Hall Art Talk: Join Olympia artists Tom Boucher, Hart James and Tim Ransom for a brown-bag lunch from noon to 1 p.m. to discuss their work. This is the final day of their five-month exhibition at City Hall. The gathering will be in Room 207 of City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave. E.

Living Well Living Long conference: The Senior Action Network will host its eighth annual conference from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1925 Boulevard Road SE, Olympia. Admission is free, and breakfast and lunch are provided, but pre-registration is strongly encouraged because seating is limited. Visit either the Olympia or Lacey Senior Centers for a registration form, call Senior Services at 360-586-6181, or download a registration form at www.senioraction.net.

Yashiro Japanese Garden Volunteer Work Party: From 9:30 a.m. to noon, volunteers, staff and stewards will rake leaves and tackle the bothersome horsetail growing throughout the park at 1010 Plum St. SE. Meet at the side entrance to the park. Parking is available at the Lee Creighton Justice Center, 900 Plum St. SE. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes or boots that can get wet and muddy. Volunteers are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle. An adult must accompany youth under the age of 14 and all youth under 18 years of age must have an online waiver signed electronically by a parent/guardian. Visit http://volunteer.olympiawa.govto sign up.

Thursday

The State of Real Estate forum: The 11th annual Thurston Economic Development Council Real Estate Forum will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hotel RL Olympia, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW. Industry experts will address the current status of development in Thurston County and the South Sound region, including data, trends and projections related to commercial real estate and development in the South Sound. Experts will address what makes Thurston County one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States. Tickets are $55 and are available at https://www.thurstonedc.com/2019-real-estate-forum/

History Talks at Schmidt House: The Schmidt House kicks off the new season of noon-hour history talks with “On the Trail of a Legend: The Ox Rope Story, Fact or Fable?” by Ray Egan. For generations Washingtonians have been taught that the first wagon train to cross the Naches Pass lacked a rope long enough to let their wagons down a precipice. The tale says that three oxen were slain and their hides made into a makeshift rope. Egan examines whether it’s true. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. The Schmidt House is at 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Information: Contact Don Trosper at 360-786-8117 or history@olytumfoundation.org.

Friday

Oktoberfest Bingo: Dinner is served at 6 p.m., games start at 7 p.m. at the Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. Full service bar, Jello shots, costume contest, 50/50 raffle and $5 Bavarian-themed dinner. In the German tradition, participants will be able to purchase pretzel necklaces. Must be 21 or older. Information: 360-407-3967.

Saturday

30th Annual Nisqually Watershed Festival: The free festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge, 100 Brown Farm Road NE, and features art, discovery, music, and family fun, including “Insect Extravaganza,” storytelling in the Blue Salmon Tent, a critter parade, a raptor show, drumming and dancing, a guided nature walk, and shuttles to the Nisqually Reach Nature Center. The salmon barbecue is back, along with Radio Fryer’s burgers and fries, a shellfish tasting from Taylor Shellfish and other food options. Don’t forget to bring a T-shirt or use paper to make your own Nisqually salmon print. Free parking and shuttle to the festival will be available at River Ridge High School, 350 River Ridge Drive, Lacey. Information: http://nisquallyriver.org/nisquallywatershedfestival/

Mount St. Helens It’s a Blast series: Guided hikes and strolls, science geo-caching, volcano arts and crafts, the explosive Trashcano and more will be offered at the Science and Learning Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Guided Winds of Change Trail walk will be on the hour every hour. Guided Hummocks Trail hike in the afternoon. Trashcano demonstrations and science activities all day. Free. Snacks will be available for purchase. Information: info@mshinstitute.org or 360-449-7883

2019 Reach The Beach bike ride: Bikers can ride from Lacey to Westport (or shorter routes) in one day on this ride to raise money for the American Lung Association. Every rider is required to raise at least $150 in tax-deductible contributions. Information: https://action.lung.org/site/TR?fr_id=18084&pg=entry

Aviation/Airline Collectibles Show and Sale: The Olympic Flight Museum will this event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be unique and historic aviation parts, airline uniforms, pilot insignia, and aviation accessories. Tables are available for vendors for only $25 each; no reservation required for tables. General admission is $8 per person; museum members and children 6 and younger get in free. The Olympic Flight Museum is at the Olympia Regional Airport on Old Highway 99. For more information, visit olympicflightmuseum.com or call 360-705-3925.

Sip, Savor & Stroll: From 2 to 5 p.m. the community is invited to attend Sip, Savor & Stroll, a progressive dinner in downtown Olympia. For $55, you can experience new culinary trends, meet chefs, brewers and restaurant owners while getting a peek behind the curtain into Olympia’s handcrafted culinary scene. Choose from three different experiences: vegetarian dining, breweries & bars, or a variety.The emcee is Lois Ann Marler. After-party music will be provided by Hook Me Up Band at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N, Olympia. 21 and older only; expect to walk about a mile. Get tickets in advance at https://events.ticketprinting.com/event/Sip-Savor-Stroll-2019-35059

Wolves & Wine: Wolf Haven’s fall fundraising event offers beer and wine tastings, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent and live auction. The event runs 5-8 p.m. at the Worthington Center at Saint Martin’s University, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. New this year is a chance to win a luxury safari to see the painted wolves in Botswana, Africa with Wilderness Safaris. Wolf Haven is also offering a trip for two to its Bridger, Montana wolf sanctuary to see the famed “McCleery buffalo wolves.” Tickets are $75. Make reservations at 360-264-4695 ext. 210.

National Public Lands Day work party: Build community through volunteerism by helping with environmental restoration along the Karen Fraser Woodland Trail from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will remove unsightly and invasive Himalayan blackberry, Scotch broom, and English ivy from overtaking the trail. Tools, gloves and light refreshments will be provided. Meet near 3811 Pacific Ave where the Woodland Trail meets the Chehalis Western Trail. Park in the empty lot at 3811 Pacific Ave. To register or for more information, visit volunteer.olympiawa.gov.

Want to submit a community event for inclusion in What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.