Olympia man who died in Grays Harbor County crash is identified
A 24-year-old Olympia man died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Grays Harbor County, according to the Washington State Patrol.
He was identified as Alhussein N. Qatamin.
About 7 a.m. Sunday, Qatamin was headed west on state Route 8 at McKnight Road, east of Elma. Troopers say the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.
The crash is under investigation.
