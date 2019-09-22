Olympia man who died in Grays Harbor County crash is identified

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 24-year-old Olympia man died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Grays Harbor County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

He was identified as Alhussein N. Qatamin.

About 7 a.m. Sunday, Qatamin was headed west on state Route 8 at McKnight Road, east of Elma. Troopers say the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.

The crash is under investigation.

