Fire crews extinguish homeless camp blaze near U.S. 101

Fire crews responded to a homeless camp blaze in the area of U.S. 101 and Evergreen Parkway on Sunday, according to McLane/Black Lake Fire Department.

Crews were on scene for about two hours, Capt. Jeff Novak said Monday. No camp residents were injured, he said.

About 7:30 p.m. Sunday, crews were dispatched to the area after numerous reports about smoke. The fire was about 500 feet from the nearest road, he said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, although the camp had a number of propane cylinders, the kind used to operate a camping stove, he said. Some of those cylinders exploded during the fire.

