ExpressCare Providence, a new walk-in clinic, opens in Lacey
A new walk-in clinic called ExpressCare Providence opened Monday morning in Lacey.
Providence St. Joseph Health operates a number of these clinics in Oregon and Washington, but the Lacey location represents its first in Southwest Washington, spokesman Chris Thomas said.
The clinic aims to fill the gap between primary care and a visit to the emergency room, said Gayle Prather, clinic practice manager.
Some medical conditions that ExpressCare is equipped to handle: nausea and vomiting, minor burns, cough, colds and flu, sprains, ear aches, sore throat, pink eye, abdominal cramping and diarrhea.
The clinic is at 1350 Marvin Road, which is in the same shopping center as Costco and The Home Depot. It is near Panera Bread.
The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
