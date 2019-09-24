Man accused of ‘indecent liberties’ after incident at Huntamer Park in Lacey

How emergency calls are sent from 911 and received by responders Kris Woodrow, a dispatcher for Sound Sound 911, shows how she dispatches police and Central Pierce firefighter/paramedic Brad Watamura shows how emergency responders use the Mobile Data Computer in fire trucks and ambulances. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kris Woodrow, a dispatcher for Sound Sound 911, shows how she dispatches police and Central Pierce firefighter/paramedic Brad Watamura shows how emergency responders use the Mobile Data Computer in fire trucks and ambulances.

A 26-year-old man was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of indecent liberties after he exposed his penis to a woman at Huntamer Park in Lacey, Thurston County Superior Court information shows.

The man was taken into custody Saturday after the incident was reported Friday night.

Charging documents give the following account:

About 11:15 p.m. Friday, the victim, a 48-year-old woman, was sleeping on the stage at Huntamer Park when she awoke to the man “attempting to make her touch his erect and exposed penis.”

She began shouting as the man attempted to put one hand over her mouth and to keep her other hand on his penis.

“Relax, it will only take a minute,” the man said to her, according to charging documents.

The woman stalled the man by saying, “OK, give me a second,” then she was able to get up and run to a nearby car where another person called 911 on her behalf. The suspect fled east toward College Street Southeast.

Police were unable to find the suspect Friday night, but he was eventually found Saturday sleeping in the corridor of 673 Woodland Square Loop.