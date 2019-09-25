Local What’s Happening for Sept. 25

What’s Happening Meetings Let your voice be heard through community and council meetings, workshops and public hearings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Let your voice be heard through community and council meetings, workshops and public hearings.

Wednesday

Olympia City Hall Art Talk: Join Olympia artists Tom Boucher, Hart James and Tim Ransom for a brown-bag lunch from noon to 1 p.m. to discuss their work. This is the final day of their five-month exhibition at City Hall. The gathering will be in Room 207 of City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave. E.

Living Well Living Long conference: The Senior Action Network will host its eighth annual conference from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1925 Boulevard Road SE, Olympia. Admission is free, and breakfast and lunch are provided, but pre-registration is strongly encouraged because seating is limited. Visit either the Olympia or Lacey Senior Centers for a registration form, call Senior Services at 360-586-6181, or download a registration form at www.senioraction.net.

Yashiro Japanese Garden Volunteer Work Party: From 9:30 a.m. to noon, volunteers, staff and stewards will rake leaves and tackle the bothersome horsetail growing throughout the park at 1010 Plum St. SE. Meet at the side entrance to the park. Parking is available at the Lee Creighton Justice Center, 900 Plum St. SE. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes or boots that can get wet and muddy. Volunteers are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle. An adult must accompany youth under the age of 14 and all youth under 18 years of age must have an online waiver signed electronically by a parent/guardian. Visit http://volunteer.olympiawa.govto sign up.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Thursday

The State of Real Estate forum: The 11th annual Thurston Economic Development Council Real Estate Forum will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hotel RL Olympia, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW. Industry experts will address the current status of development in Thurston County and the South Sound region, including data, trends and projections related to commercial real estate and development in the South Sound. Experts will address what makes Thurston County one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States. Tickets are $55 and are available at https://www.thurstonedc.com/2019-real-estate-forum/

History Talks at Schmidt House: The Schmidt House kicks off the new season of noon-hour history talks with “On the Trail of a Legend: The Ox Rope Story, Fact or Fable?” by Ray Egan. For generations Washingtonians have been taught that the first wagon train to cross the Naches Pass lacked a rope long enough to let their wagons down a precipice. The tale says that three oxen were slain and their hides made into a makeshift rope. Egan examines whether it’s true. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. The Schmidt House is at 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Information: Contact Don Trosper at 360-786-8117 or history@olytumfoundation.org.

Friday

Oktoberfest Bingo: Dinner is served at 6 p.m., games start at 7 p.m. at the Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. Full service bar, Jello shots, costume contest, 50/50 raffle and $5 Bavarian-themed dinner. In the German tradition, participants will be able to purchase pretzel necklaces. Must be 21 or older. Information: 360-407-3967.

Saturday

30th Annual Nisqually Watershed Festival: The free festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge, 100 Brown Farm Road NE, and features art, discovery, music, and family fun, including “Insect Extravaganza,” storytelling in the Blue Salmon Tent, a critter parade, a raptor show, drumming and dancing, a guided nature walk, and shuttles to the Nisqually Reach Nature Center. The salmon barbecue is back, along with Radio Fryer’s burgers and fries, a shellfish tasting from Taylor Shellfish and other food options. Don’t forget to bring a T-shirt or use paper to make your own Nisqually salmon print. Free parking and shuttle to the festival will be available at River Ridge High School, 350 River Ridge Drive, Lacey. Information: http://nisquallyriver.org/nisquallywatershedfestival/

Mount St. Helens It’s a Blast series: Guided hikes and strolls, science geo-caching, volcano arts and crafts, the explosive Trashcano and more will be offered at the Science and Learning Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Guided Winds of Change Trail walk will be on the hour every hour. Guided Hummocks Trail hike in the afternoon. Trashcano demonstrations and science activities all day. Free. Snacks will be available for purchase. Information: info@mshinstitute.org or 360-449-7883

2019 Reach The Beach bike ride: Bikers can ride from Lacey to Westport (or shorter routes) in one day on this ride to raise money for the American Lung Association. Every rider is required to raise at least $150 in tax-deductible contributions. Information: https://action.lung.org/site/TR?fr_id=18084&pg=entry

Aviation/Airline Collectibles Show and Sale: The Olympic Flight Museum will this event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be unique and historic aviation parts, airline uniforms, pilot insignia, and aviation accessories. Tables are available for vendors for only $25 each; no reservation required for tables. General admission is $8 per person; museum members and children 6 and younger get in free. The Olympic Flight Museum is at the Olympia Regional Airport on Old Highway 99. For more information, visit olympicflightmuseum.com or call 360-705-3925.

Sip, Savor & Stroll: From 2 to 5 p.m. the community is invited to attend Sip, Savor & Stroll, a progressive dinner in downtown Olympia. For $55, you can experience new culinary trends, meet chefs, brewers and restaurant owners while getting a peek behind the curtain into Olympia’s handcrafted culinary scene. Choose from three different experiences: vegetarian dining, breweries & bars, or a variety.The emcee is Lois Ann Marler. After-party music will be provided by Hook Me Up Band at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N, Olympia. 21 and older only; expect to walk about a mile. Get tickets in advance at https://events.ticketprinting.com/event/Sip-Savor-Stroll-2019-35059

Wolves & Wine: Wolf Haven’s fall fundraising event offers beer and wine tastings, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent and live auction. The event runs 5-8 p.m. at the Worthington Center at Saint Martin’s University, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. New this year is a chance to win a luxury safari to see the painted wolves in Botswana, Africa with Wilderness Safaris. Wolf Haven is also offering a trip for two to its Bridger, Montana wolf sanctuary to see the famed “McCleery buffalo wolves.” Tickets are $75. Make reservations at 360-264-4695 ext. 210.

National Public Lands Day work party: Build community through volunteerism by helping with environmental restoration along the Karen Fraser Woodland Trail from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will remove unsightly and invasive Himalayan blackberry, Scotch broom, and English ivy from overtaking the trail. Tools, gloves and light refreshments will be provided. Meet near 3811 Pacific Ave where the Woodland Trail meets the Chehalis Western Trail. Park in the empty lot at 3811 Pacific Ave. To register or for more information, visit volunteer.olympiawa.gov.

Sunday

Health fair: First United Methodist Church of Olympia, 1224 Legion Way SE, will host a health fair from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Flu shots will be provided by Walgreens (standard, quadrivalent, and high dose for those 65 and older). Glucose testing and diabetes education will be offered. Doctors and many types of health care providers will be on hand to address specific topics and answer questions.

Community Farmers Market of Chehalis Harvest Dinner Masquerade: Come in costume (or as your are) for an evening of farm-to-table food, live jazz music, dancing, and community building. Doors open at 4 p.m. at City Farm, 456 N. Market Blvd., Chehalis, and dinner is served at 6 p.m. with gluten free and vegan options available. There will be a silent auction from 4-6 p.m. and a dessert auction after dinner. All proceeds go to the Farmers Market to support food access in Lewis County. Tickets are $50 per person. Information found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2437332599871785/

Monday

Friends and Family Night For Homes: SideWalk is partnering with McMenamins Spar Café to raise money for homes. Go to the Spar Cafe anytime after 5 p.m. for food and drinks, and the Spar will donate half of your check to SideWalk. McMenamins Spar Café is at 114 Fourth Ave E., Olympia.

Tuesday

Beyond Aging health fair: The Physicians of Southwest Washington (PSW) will host the free fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE. Among the features will be a life-sized colon designed to promote colorectal cancer awareness, free chair yoga sessions every hour, interactive health screening booths, free health seminars lead by local physicians, and information about Medicare Advantage. Information: www.pswipa.com/events

Want to submit a community event for inclusion in What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.