Thurston County Sheriff’s deputy injured after truck crashes into patrol car

A Thurston County Sheriff’s deputy was injured Monday morning when his vehicle was struck by a pick-up truck hauling a trailer, law enforcement officials said.

The deputy suffered minor injuries, Lt. Ray Brady said Tuesday. He was evaluated at Capital Medical Center in Olympia and then sent home, Brady said.

About 7:30 a.m. Monday, the deputy was dispatched to a single-car crash in the 9900 block of Rainier Road Southeast. As part of his investigation, the deputy turned on his emergency lights and drove down the shoulder of the road looking for additional evidence, Brady said.

The deputy then made an emergency u-turn and was struck by the truck and trailer, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Johnna Batiste. The State Patrol investigated the incident, she said.

The truck driver was cited for negligent driving, Batiste said.

Meanwhile, the vehicle involved in the single-car crash turned out to be an unreported stolen vehicle, Brady said.