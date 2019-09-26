Local What’s Happening for Sept. 26

Thursday

The State of Real Estate forum: The 11th annual Thurston Economic Development Council Real Estate Forum will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hotel RL Olympia, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW. Industry experts will address the current status of development in Thurston County and the South Sound region, including data, trends and projections related to commercial real estate and development in the South Sound. Experts will address what makes Thurston County one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States. Tickets are $55 and are available at https://www.thurstonedc.com/2019-real-estate-forum/

History Talks at Schmidt House: The Schmidt House kicks off the new season of noon-hour history talks with “On the Trail of a Legend: The Ox Rope Story, Fact or Fable?” by Ray Egan. For generations Washingtonians have been taught that the first wagon train to cross the Naches Pass lacked a rope long enough to let their wagons down a precipice. The tale says that three oxen were slain and their hides made into a makeshift rope. Egan examines whether it’s true. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. The Schmidt House is at 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Information: Contact Don Trosper at 360-786-8117 or history@olytumfoundation.org.

Friday

Oktoberfest Bingo: Dinner is served at 6 p.m., games start at 7 p.m. at the Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. Full service bar, Jello shots, costume contest, 50/50 raffle and $5 Bavarian-themed dinner. In the German tradition, participants will be able to purchase pretzel necklaces. Must be 21 or older. Information: 360-407-3967.

Saturday

30th Annual Nisqually Watershed Festival: The free festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge, 100 Brown Farm Road NE, and features art, discovery, music, and family fun, including “Insect Extravaganza,” storytelling in the Blue Salmon Tent, a critter parade, a raptor show, drumming and dancing, a guided nature walk, and shuttles to the Nisqually Reach Nature Center. The salmon barbecue is back, along with Radio Fryer’s burgers and fries, a shellfish tasting from Taylor Shellfish and other food options. Don’t forget to bring a T-shirt or use paper to make your own Nisqually salmon print. Free parking and shuttle to the festival will be available at River Ridge High School, 350 River Ridge Drive, Lacey. Information: http://nisquallyriver.org/nisquallywatershedfestival/

Mount St. Helens It’s a Blast series: Guided hikes and strolls, science geo-caching, volcano arts and crafts, the explosive Trashcano and more will be offered at the Science and Learning Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Guided Winds of Change Trail walk will be on the hour every hour. Guided Hummocks Trail hike in the afternoon. Trashcano demonstrations and science activities all day. Free. Snacks will be available for purchase. Information: info@mshinstitute.org or 360-449-7883

2019 Reach The Beach bike ride: Bikers can ride from Lacey to Westport (or shorter routes) in one day on this ride to raise money for the American Lung Association. Every rider is required to raise at least $150 in tax-deductible contributions. Information: https://action.lung.org/site/TR?fr_id=18084&pg=entry

Aviation/Airline Collectibles Show and Sale: The Olympic Flight Museum will this event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be unique and historic aviation parts, airline uniforms, pilot insignia, and aviation accessories. Tables are available for vendors for only $25 each; no reservation required for tables. General admission is $8 per person; museum members and children 6 and younger get in free. The Olympic Flight Museum is at the Olympia Regional Airport on Old Highway 99. For more information, visit olympicflightmuseum.com or call 360-705-3925.

Sip, Savor & Stroll: From 2 to 5 p.m. the community is invited to attend Sip, Savor & Stroll, a progressive dinner in downtown Olympia. For $55, you can experience new culinary trends, meet chefs, brewers and restaurant owners while getting a peek behind the curtain into Olympia’s handcrafted culinary scene. Choose from three different experiences: vegetarian dining, breweries & bars, or a variety.The emcee is Lois Ann Marler. After-party music will be provided by Hook Me Up Band at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N, Olympia. 21 and older only; expect to walk about a mile. Get tickets in advance at https://events.ticketprinting.com/event/Sip-Savor-Stroll-2019-35059

Wolves & Wine: Wolf Haven’s fall fundraising event offers beer and wine tastings, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent and live auction. The event runs 5-8 p.m. at the Worthington Center at Saint Martin’s University, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. New this year is a chance to win a luxury safari to see the painted wolves in Botswana, Africa with Wilderness Safaris. Wolf Haven is also offering a trip for two to its Bridger, Montana wolf sanctuary to see the famed “McCleery buffalo wolves.” Tickets are $75. Make reservations at 360-264-4695 ext. 210.

National Public Lands Day work party: Build community through volunteerism by helping with environmental restoration along the Karen Fraser Woodland Trail from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will remove unsightly and invasive Himalayan blackberry, Scotch broom, and English ivy from overtaking the trail. Tools, gloves and light refreshments will be provided. Meet near 3811 Pacific Ave where the Woodland Trail meets the Chehalis Western Trail. Park in the empty lot at 3811 Pacific Ave. To register or for more information, visit volunteer.olympiawa.gov.

Thurston County Emergency Preparedness Expo: This annual event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Peter G. Schmidt Elementary School, 237 Dennis St. SE, Tumwater. There will be K9 demonstrations, fire extinguisher training, emergency supplies available for purchase, ham radio techniques, and more. Information: https://www.co.thurston.wa.us/em/expo/

Sunday

Health fair: First United Methodist Church of Olympia, 1224 Legion Way SE, will host a health fair from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Flu shots will be provided by Walgreens (standard, quadrivalent, and high dose for those 65 and older). Glucose testing and diabetes education will be offered. Doctors and many types of health care providers will be on hand to address specific topics and answer questions.

Community Farmers Market of Chehalis Harvest Dinner Masquerade: Come in costume (or as your are) for an evening of farm-to-table food, live jazz music, dancing, and community building. Doors open at 4 p.m. at City Farm, 456 N. Market Blvd., Chehalis, and dinner is served at 6 p.m. with gluten free and vegan options available. There will be a silent auction from 4-6 p.m. and a dessert auction after dinner. All proceeds go to the Farmers Market to support food access in Lewis County. Tickets are $50 per person. Information found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2437332599871785/

Monday

Friends and Family Night For Homes: SideWalk is partnering with McMenamins Spar Café to raise money for homes. Go to the Spar Cafe anytime after 5 p.m. for food and drinks, and the Spar will donate half of your check to SideWalk. McMenamins Spar Café is at 114 Fourth Ave E., Olympia.

Tuesday

Beyond Aging health fair: The Physicians of Southwest Washington (PSW) will host the free fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE. Among the features will be a life-sized colon designed to promote colorectal cancer awareness, free chair yoga sessions every hour, interactive health screening booths, free health seminars lead by local physicians, and information about Medicare Advantage. Information: www.pswipa.com/events

Wednesday

Saint Martin’s University’s Les Bailey Writers Series on “Print Journalism: Past, Present and Future:” The event at 7 p.m. in the Worthington Conference Center, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey, will include a discussion with a panel that includes John Hughes, chief historian for the Washington state oral history program; Rachel La Corte, reporter for the Associated Press; and Lynda Mapes, reporter for the Seattle Times. The discussion will be moderated by David Ammons, chairman of the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission. Dusti Demarest, executive editor of The Olympian, will speak about The Olympian at the start of the event and will join the panel for the Q&A session. Admission is free and open to the public. Information: https://www.stmartin.edu/academics/programs-schools/college-arts-sciences/news-and-events/les-bailey-writers-series

Matter of Balance class: Mason General Hospital is partnering with the Mason County Senior Activities Association and the Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging to present Matter of Balance classes at the senior center. The classes are designed to help older adults manage their risks for falls and increase activity levels. The class will be held for eight weeks, from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday, starting Oct. 2, at the Mason County Senior Activities Center Pavilion at 190 W. Sentry Drive in Shelton. Suggested donation is $10. Call 360-426-7374 to sign up. Information: www.masongeneral.com/community/classes.

Want to submit a community event for inclusion in What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.