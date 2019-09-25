Prescribed burns planned Wednesday near Tenino

How to log in to your Olympian account If you're a print subscriber and need help logging in to your Olympian account online, follow the steps in this handy video guide. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you're a print subscriber and need help logging in to your Olympian account online, follow the steps in this handy video guide.

Prescribed burns for an area up to 30 acres 2 miles northwest of Tenino are planned to begin Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. and last for 2 to 3 hours.

According to a press release from the Center for Natural Lands Management (CNLM), these controlled fires conducted by CNLM and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife are meant to “control invasive shrubs and restore prairie habitat.”

The agency suggests taking wind direction into account when trying to identify the source of any smoke while the burn is conducted Wednesday. Wind is expected to blow from northeast to northwest during that time period, according to CNLM.

The press release directs anyone wishing to report nuisance smoke during the burn to call 360-584-6418.